When Will Sonam Wangchuk End His Fast? Activist Responds, Sets 3 Conditions

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he will end his indefinite fast on July 20 if certain conditions related to the issue of education reforms are met. The environmentalist and education reform advocate is on the 23rd day of his hunger strike, which he began to demand accountability for recent failures in India’s education system.

Wangchuk, who was taken to Safdarjung Hospital by Delhi Police on July 18, had shared a handwritten note explaining the situation when he would call off his fast. He also alleged that he is being kept under “illegal detention” at the hospital.

When will Sonam Wangchuk End His Fast?

Responding to questions from supporters about his hunger strike, Wangchuk said he would end his fast on July 20 if the government accepts responsibility for recent problems in the education system, including examination paper leaks.

He also said he would stop fasting if leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) reached Parliament and political parties assured him that they would raise the issue of education accountability during the ongoing Parliament session.

Wangchuk further added that if his health worsened or other circumstances prevented him from continuing the fast, he would still end it if MPs and leaders from different political parties visited him in the hospital and promised to take up the matter in Parliament.

His handwritten note ended with a remark that he was writing “from the illegal detention at Safdarjung Hospital,” alleging that his movement, speech and communication were being restricted.

Supporters Gather Ahead of ‘Chalo Sansad’ March

Wangchuk’s statement came as thousands of supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi ahead of the CJP’s planned ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appealed to supporters to hold an overnight vigil before the march. Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo also said her husband would end his hunger strike if political leaders assured him that they would raise the issue of education accountability in Parliament.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging failures in the education system. Their demands include action over the NEET paper leak controversy, examination irregularities and rising student suicides.

Delhi Police Deny Permission for Parliament March

Delhi Police said that no permission had been sought or granted for any march to Parliament on July 20. In a post on X, the police advised people not to participate in any unauthorised gathering or procession. Authorities also asked citizens to follow the prohibitory orders currently in force to maintain public peace and security.

Delhi High Court Refuses Request to Shift Wangchuk

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had heard an urgent petition filed by Wangchuk’s wife after he was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his fast.

The family had earlier requested to move Wangchuk to a private hospital. The seek court’s approval; however, the court refused to transfer him, directing the authorities to share a detailed health status report within three days in the next hearing scheduled to take place on July 24.

According to Safdarjung Hospital doctors, due to prolonged fasting, Wangchuk was weak and mildly dehydrated. However, he is in stable condition now.

Wife Questions Hospital Treatment

Gitanjali Angmo has raised concerns about the treatment being provided to Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital. She alleged that doctors who had been monitoring his health for the past several weeks were not being allowed to examine him. According to her, every patient has the right to seek a second or third medical opinion, and no hospital can force treatment on a patient.

Angmo also said authorities had cited Wangchuk’s health as a reason for transferring him to the hospital without the family’s consent. She alleged that he was taken away by plainclothes police personnel in a forceful manner and the process was not transparent.

She further mentioned that Dr Dighe, who was monitoring Wangchuk’s health during the hunger strike, was not allowed inside his hospital room.

The ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest is gathering momentum, and the political heat is rising. All eyes are now on whether the government or opposition leaders will respond to Wangchuk’s conditions before he considers calling off his fast.