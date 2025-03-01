‘When World Burnt Fuel to Reach Moon, We Found Slingshot Mechanisms’: Experts Reveal What Lies Ahead in Defense & Space At NXT Conclave 2025

Noting that India's space journey has seen the country beat "every possible benchmark in the world in terms of largest number of satellites on the launch", Patel highlighted,"When the rest of the world would burn fuel to keep going to the moon, we found the slingshot mechanisms where you could use the gravity to go to the moon."

India’s foray into space is a journey that started in 1963 with a rocket from the US, the payload by the French, which was carried by a Russian helicopter. From there to where the country reached and what it achieved last year alone has been a significant journey led by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). In 2024, the Chandrayaan-4 landed on the southern pole of the moon, and more recently, just a month ago, a space docking was carried out by the Indian space agency. In June 2020, the government took a significant decision as it “unshackled” space as an industry for the private sector. And that is where the new journey in space began for the country. And in just four years, many of these private companies have achieved some significant milestones with the two of these companies having registered their suborbital launch. To this date, at least five startups and companies have launched their own private satellites with a large number of companies working in applications.

Ankit Mehta, Co-Founder, ideaForge; JD Patil, Advisor, Defence to CMD, Larsen & Toubro; Dr. Feodor Voitolovsky from Institute of World Economy & International Relations of Russian Academy of Science and Nishtha Kapoor, Regional Director, India, SAARC, Africa, OneWeb sat down for an insightful discussion chaired by Lt. General Anil Kumar Bhatt on what lies ahead in defense, and what is next in space, at the second day of NXT Conclave 2025, organised in New Delhi.

Responding to a question on what transpired in the field of space in the last 40 years and what changed in 2020, Jayant Patel recalled the time when space as a sector was still relatively new.

“My memory goes to the days when the space sector was in absolute infancy. And you’re absolutely right. Our space rockets used to be carried on a bicycle carrier. The first Indian experiments in terms of space dates back to one 1918. It is 107 years back, somebody in India thought that the space is going to be relevant”, Patel said while adding that it was in 1963, when the government actually recognised that something very strategic need to be done, which eventually led to the creation of ISRO.

It was between 1969 and 1971 when Isro realized that they need dedicated production center, and that was the beginning of India’s journey in terms of technology advancement, he said.

“So, when India did not get any technology from anywhere, anything and everything for space, including raw materials, processes and procedures, had to be designed and developed indigenously”, he further said, while underlining how Isro, at the time, had decided to take L&T as a partner for building rockets and how “the exacting standards of what ISRO has been able to achieve at a completely different price point has been the contribution of Indian minds: right from scientific to industrial domain.”

So, a lot of India’s space missions have been, the way PM Modi already quoted this, to be less than a rickshaw fare that a person paid as of that day to go for the same distance, he quipped, saying,”You would probably pay more to a rickshaw than to go to a moon or, to reach, Mars.”

Asserting that “this has been an amazing space journey”, Patel lamented that “the flip side of it is our space program remained civil”.

“…It necessarily meant that you are going to be doing things for the mankind. You’re going to be doing things for serving the people of not only this country, but the friendliness around and towards that. The commerce element of what we were doing as a part of space was extremely small”.

