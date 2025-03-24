Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
  'Where Is Freedom Of Speech?'Jaya Bachchan Speaks Up On Kunal Kamra Controversy

‘Where Is Freedom Of Speech?’Jaya Bachchan Speaks Up On Kunal Kamra Controversy

She also pointed out that the controversy was over a joke that did not even directly mention the Deputy Chief Minister's name, but rather hinted at it.

In the ongoing row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent remarks, several political figures, including Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, have come forward to defend Kamra’s freedom of expression and criticize the actions of those who vandalized the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.

Speaking to media persons at the Parliament premises, Jaya Bachchan questioned the limits placed on freedom of expression in the country.

Reacting to the controversy and vandalism of the comedy club, the actor-turned-politician said, “If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else, that do not interview Jaya Bachchan.”

She added, “Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus-beat up the opposition, rape women, murder them. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn’t that an insult of Balasaheb?”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant came out in defence of Kunal Kamra, asserting that every remark made by the comedian in his comedy special, Naya Bharat, was accurate.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant emphasized, “As far as what Kunal Kamra did, I think every word, every sentence said by him is correct. That is what everyone in opposition is alleging against him. He said that in the form of a poem. If we say there is democracy in this country and we believe in that, then we must accept all of this.”

Sawant further drew comparisons to the past, referencing the late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy as a cartoonist, who often made caricatures of prominent political figures.

“Criticism is criticism. Sometimes, someone does mimicry. Balasaheb Thackeray was a renowned cartoonist; he made caricatures of Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Nehru. Had it been the present time, they would have filed cases against him every day,” he said.

Sawant also called for action against those responsible for vandalizing the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Mumbai, where Kamra’s show was filmed. “FIR should be registered against those who vandalized… Can’t they accept criticism?” Sawant questioned. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also voiced her condemnation of the vandalism, calling it an example of growing intolerance in the country.

“What kind of intolerance is this?”

“They ignited a fire like this in Nagpur. They are now doing this in Mumbai. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don’t like something, file a Police complaint but if there is such behavior, I think people of Mumbai are watching; Maharashtra is watching how law and order is being taken into hand, and they have stooped to hooliganism,” Chaturvedi told ANI.

She also pointed out that the controversy was over a joke that did not even directly mention the Deputy Chief Minister’s name, but rather hinted at it. “They are threatening over a joke where Eknath Shinde’s name was not even mentioned; only the intelligent would have gotten the hint,” she added. According to Chaturvedi, the response to Kamra’s joke only reflected the underlying truth in his remarks.

The incident at Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai escalated when a group from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) youth wing entered the venue while another live show was ongoing, forced the show to be shut down, and caused significant damage to the set. An FIR has since been filed against both Kunal Kamra for his controversial remarks and the youth wing of the Shiv Sena for the vandalism. According to Sub Inspector Vijay from Khar police station, the group targeted the venue after Kamra’s stand-up special Naya Bharat was released. The Shiv Sena youth wing’s actions have sparked significant debate about the limits of protest and the right to free expression.  

(With ANI Inputs)

Filed under

Kunal Kamra Kunal Kamra Controversy

