Where Is Raghav Chadha As Delhi Election Results End?

Speculation about a rift between the Chopra cousins had arisen after Parineeti posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which read, We're really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.

Parineeti Chopra recently put to rest rumours about a possible rift with her cousin Priyanka Chopra by attending the wedding of Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, in style.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On Friday evening, Parineeti arrived at the wedding venue with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha. The couple was photographed looking delighted and eager to participate in the family celebration.

For the special occasion, Parineeti opted for an ethnic skirt paired with a red blouse and a matching jacket. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha looked dashing in an off-white kurta combined with a brown Nehru jacket, completing their stylish ensemble.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Parineeti Shares Wedding Moments on Social Media

Parineeti shared a heartfelt moment from the wedding on her Instagram story, posting a video of the varmala ceremony. She captioned the video, “Deal is sealed! #SidNee,” as she captured the beautiful moment where Siddharth and his bride exchanged garlands.

Priyanka Chopra, along with her husband Nick Jonas and their mother Madhu Chopra, was also seen on stage during the ceremony.

Addressing Rumours of a Rift

Speculation about a rift between the Chopra cousins had arisen after Parineeti posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which read, “We’re really on borrowed time. Choose people that choose you, and let everyone else be.”

Fans had also noticed Parineeti’s absence from the pre-wedding celebrations, fueling further rumours about her relationship with Priyanka. The cryptic post led many to believe that it was a subtle reference to Priyanka’s absence at Parineeti’s wedding.

Family and Wedding Attendees

In addition to Parineeti and Raghav, the wedding was attended by Parineeti’s parents, Reena and Pawan Chopra, as well as Priyanka’s mother Madhu, along with other family members including Mannara and Mitali Chopra.

The intimate wedding ceremony followed Siddharth’s engagement to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy working on the highly anticipated film SSMB29, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli.