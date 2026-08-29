‘Where Is The Proof?’ Karnataka Minister B Nagendra Breaks Down In Tears Before Resigning Amid Scam Row

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra announced his resignation from the state Cabinet and as an MLA on Friday, amid mounting pressure over alleged financial irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation. Breaking down in tears at a press conference, Nagendra said he was stepping down voluntarily to avoid “embarrassment to the party” and rejected the allegations against him.

“I am resigning of my own will to avoid the embarrassment that may cost my party because of unnecessary allegations made by the opposition party against me,” he said, calling himself a victim of the BJP’s “manuvadi” politics.

Karnataka row deepens as Nagendra hits back at BJP

Reportedly, Nagendra said he believed in the Constitution and questioned the opposition over the allegations. “I believe in the Constitution… We asked the BJP many times to come and discuss the allegations against me in the Assembly, but they didn’t… Where is the proof?” he said.

He accused the BJP of trying to “impose the Manusmriti” and having an “anti-tribal mindset”. Nagendra also said he was being targeted “because I am Dalit”. He then declared, “I am resigning out of my own free will,” before breaking down.

Karnataka minister faced pressure over Valmiki Corporation row

His resignation came after the BJP and JD(S) repeatedly demanded that he quit following his re-induction into the Cabinet on August 3. The opposition alleged he was linked to the alleged diversion of funds from the state-run corporation.

The BJP and JD(S) staged repeated protests inside and outside the legislature during the monsoon session. The session was curtailed by three days and adjourned sine die on August 24 amid the uproar.

Karnataka politics sees opposition pressure mount

The BJP had earlier won Nagendra in 2008, before he contested as an independent from Kudligi in 2013. He joined Congress in 2018 and went on to win twice consecutively from the Bellary (ST-reserved) seat.

The BJP and JD(S) had also planned a foot march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10, demanding Nagendra’s resignation.

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