Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  • Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack?

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian Army launched the Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Where Was PM Modi When The Indian Army Launched Operation Sindoor To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack?

PM Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources said to ANI.

The strike called by the Indian forces on all the nine targets has been successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish e Muhammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian Army launched the Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement said.

According to the Ministry, these steps come in response to the “barbaric” Pahalgam terrorist attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed. The government reiterated its commitment to hold those responsible accountable.

Precision strike weapon systems from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, including loitering munitions, were employed in Operation Sindoor, which successfully targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), sources confirmed to ANI.

The coordinates for the attacks were provided by intelligence agencies, and the strikes were carried out entirely from Indian soil. The Indian forces selected these locations with the intent of targeting key Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leadership, responsible for sponsoring terrorism in India, sources added.

Despite India’s precision strikes on terror targets, Pakistan violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhimber Gali area, just hours after the operation. The Indian Army is responding “appropriately in a calibrated manner,” officials confirmed.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) wrote, “Pakistan again violates the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajouri area. Indian Army is responding appropriately in a calibrated manner.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

