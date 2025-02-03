Which Party Leads The Charge: How Many Ultra-Rich Candidates Are Running In The 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections?

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections are seeing a surge in ultra-rich candidates, with the number of billionaires and crorepatis in the race increasing significantly from the 2020 elections. The BJP has fielded the highest number of wealthy candidates, followed by Congress and AAP.

In the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, wealth is a defining factor in the political race, with a noticeable increase in the number of ultra-rich candidates contesting this time. Compared to the 2020 elections, this year’s slate features a higher concentration of billionaires and crorepatis, a trend that underscores the growing role of money in Indian politics, according to a recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report highlights a significant rise in the number of high-net-worth individuals among the candidates. While only 13 candidates had assets exceeding Rs 50 crore in 2020, that number has now surged to 23 in the 2025 elections. These wealthy candidates have been fielded primarily by the three major political parties—the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress—though a few Independents are also in the race.

The BJP leads in this category, fielding the highest number of ultra-wealthy candidates. Among the party’s rich contestants, Karnail Singh, who is contesting from Shakur Basti, tops the list with a declared wealth of Rs 259.67 crore. Following him is Manjinder Singh Sirsa, with assets worth Rs 248.85 crore from Rajouri Garden, and Parvesh Sahib Singh, representing New Delhi, with Rs 115.63 crore. The Congress and AAP are not far behind, though the BJP’s candidates have the highest average declared wealth, at Rs 22.90 crore. Congress follows with an average of Rs 14.41 crore, while AAP candidates report the lowest average at Rs 11.70 crore.

The ADR report also identifies five billionaires contesting the elections. BJP boasts the highest number of these high-net-worth individuals, with three billionaires: Karnail Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Parvesh Sahib Singh. Congress has one billionaire, Gurcharan Singh Raju, who is contesting from Krishna Nagar, and AAP has one, Dhanwati Chandela, who is standing for election from Rajouri Garden.

Of the top 10 richest candidates, five are from the BJP, three are from AAP, and two are from Congress. In a notable trend, only four of the top 50 richest candidates are not affiliated with the three major political parties, though three of them have some connections to them. For instance, Tahir Hussain, who is contesting from Mustafabad as part of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, was previously an AAP councillor before being expelled due to his involvement in the 2020 Delhi riots. Similarly, Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, an Indian-American running from New Delhi, was once a member of AAP before being suspended for misleading the party’s volunteers. Raj Kumari Dhillon, an incumbent AAP MLA, is contesting as an Independent after being denied a ticket by her party.

Interestingly, there are also several candidates with relatively modest financial backgrounds. Akshay Kumar, a Congress candidate from Kondli, has assets worth only Rs 5 lakh, making him the poorest among the candidates fielded by the major political parties. AAP’s Sarita Singh, contesting from Rohtas Nagar, has assets of just Rs 20 lakh, while the BJP’s Ravi Kant, contesting from Trilokpuri, also declares assets of Rs 20 lakh.

This financial divide between the candidates highlights the growing influence of wealth in the electoral process, with money playing an increasingly crucial role in shaping the political landscape of Delhi.

