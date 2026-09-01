Who Are Aghoris? Why Do They Live Such An Unusual Life, Where Do They Practise And How Did This Tradition Begin?

Aghoris can be considered the most unique types of Shaivites who embrace an ascetic tradition and spirituality which defies notions of purity, shame, fear, and taboo. Aghori people are striving to achieve Moksha, or liberation from the circle of rebirth through a highly radical and unorthodox type of Tantricism based on the idea of non-duality. They have an intense devotion to Lord Shiva, particularly in his manifestation as Bhairava, as well as to goddesses like Kali and Tara. Unlike other traditions, Aghoris do not adhere to the concept of separation between the sacred and impure and perceive the universe as divine and inherently pure.

This attitude influences almost every aspect of their lives. They are followers of Advaita philosophy which implies the unity of everything that exists, as well as perceiving different distinctions like clean and dirty, beautiful and ugly or holy and unholy as illusory concepts created by maya, human ego and society. The term Aghori is derived from the Sanskrit word Aghora which can be translated as ‘not dreadful’, ‘fearless’ or ‘beyond darkness’. The aim of spiritual practice of an Aghori person is overcoming Ashta Pasha or eight bonds which imprison the soul – lust, anger, greed, attachment, fear, hatred, shame and disgust.

Aghoris embrace death and taboo to break fear and social conditioning

These strange customs practiced by the Aghoris are designed specifically to challenge those very emotions and social conventions which they feel imprison them spiritually. Some cover themselves in bhasma, ashes from cremations, and have sex without clothes on, using human skulls, called kapalas, to eat and drink and meditate. They do this to be constantly reminded of their own mortality and to challenge decomposition, death, and the fear and revulsion that accompany it.

Some extreme practices include alcohol consumption, smoking marijuana and, on occasion, ingesting flesh from corpses recovered from rivers. Within the Aghori belief system, these acts are described as tests of non-discrimination rather than ordinary indulgence. Food is viewed as prana, or life energy, and rejecting something because society considers it dirty or frightening is seen as another form of ignorance. Nudity or wearing rags similarly represents an attempt to abandon shame, vanity, status and attachment to material comfort.

Aghoris choose cremation grounds where life and death meet

The main setting for Aghori sadhana, or spiritual discipline, is the smashana, the Indian cremation or charnel ground. They believe such places have a natural connection with Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali because they represent the transition between life and death. Varanasi is considered the most important centre, particularly the cremation grounds around Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat. Baba Kinaram Sthal at Krim Kund is also regarded as the spiritual headquarters of the tradition.

Aghoris are also associated with major Tantric Shakti Peethas, including Kamakhya Temple in Assam and Tarapith in West Bengal. Their more secretive rituals may be performed at night, away from public view. One of the most famous is Shava Sadhana, in which an ascetic sits on a fresh corpse while reciting mantras. The corpse is treated as a focused energetic vessel in an attempt to overcome fear and invoke cosmic deities.

Aghoris trace their roots from Kapalikas to Baba Kinaram

The roots of the tradition are linked to older ascetics who existed outside mainstream Vedic practices. Aghoris are regarded as spiritual successors to the medieval Kāpālika, or “skull-bearer”, sect, which flourished in India between the 7th and 12th centuries CE. Kāpālikas followed Bhairava, wandered with skull-capped staffs, used human skulls as alms bowls and performed taboo rituals that were also associated with the pursuit of mystical powers, or siddhis.

In Aghori tradition, the ancient sage Dattatreya is regarded as the original guru who revealed the dreadless Aghor path. Dattatreya is viewed as a semi-divine figure embodying the combined energies of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The modern form of the tradition, however, took shape much later under Baba Kinaram, who lived from 1601 to 1771 CE and is revered by followers as an incarnation of Shiva.

Aghoris carry an ascetic tradition into social reform

Baba Kinaram underwent Tantric training at Mount Girnar and the Hinglaj Mata temple before settling in Varanasi. At Krim Kund, he established the sacred Dhuni, a fire said to have remained continuously burning for centuries. His contribution went beyond the terrifying image often associated with the sect. He combined charnel-ground practices with a strong message of social service.

Kinaram taught that recognising the divine in everything also meant helping people who were oppressed, resisting local tyranny, feeding the poor and caring for people with leprosy. Over time, this helped shape two broad expressions of the modern Aghori tradition: solitary ascetics who pursue sadhana in remote caves, forests and the Himalayan wilderness, and organised ashrams that apply the same non-dual philosophy through humanitarian clinics and schools. For advanced practitioners, even the physical cremation ground eventually becomes symbolic: the “internal cremation ground” is the heart, where attachments and desires are continuously burned away.

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