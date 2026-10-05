Who Are BJP’s 8 New Rajya Sabha Picks in Uttar Pradesh? Party Drops All Sitting MPs- What It Means For Assembly Elections 2027?

On Monday, October 5, the BJP finally revealed its hand for Uttar Pradesh’s Rajya Sabha biennial elections. Eight names were announced, just a day before nominations close, for polling on October 16. Reports say the list leaves out Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B.L. Verma. So who made the cut, and what is the party really signalling?

The Eight New Rajya Sabha Members

Dharampal Singh is the state’s animal husbandry minister and Aonla MLA from Bareilly, serving his second term as minister. Radhakant Ojha is a senior Allahabad High Court advocate who has twice headed the High Court Bar Association. Prakash Pal, state president of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, is a former regional president for Kanpur-Bundelkhand. Vidya Sagar Sonkar, from Jaunpur, is a former Machhlishahr MP, former MLC and ex-state general secretary, counted among the party’s prominent Dalit faces.

Gopi Krishna Pandey is described as a veteran organiser who has long run the party’s grassroots campaigns. Priyanka Singh Rawat is a former Barabanki MP. Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, a state general secretary and Western region in-charge, was Agra’s Etmadpur MLA from 2017 to 2022. Shruti Gangwar, an IIT graduate and chairperson of an urban cooperative bank in Bareilly, is the daughter of Governor Santosh Gangwar. She and Rawat are the two women on the list.

Why The Dropped Names Matter

Reports say Puri and Verma, both sitting Union ministers, are not on the list. IANS said the choices reflect a strategy to balance demographics and caste. Another report said new faces like Gangwar and Ojha point to a focus on local leadership and professional expertise. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated all nominees.

The Arithmetic

According to IANS, the BJP is expected to comfortably win seven of the ten seats, with the Samajwadi Party likely to take two. The BJP has named eight candidates, so the final outcome may depend on how the remaining seat is contested. Polling is on October 16.

The 2027 Question

With Assembly elections due in 2027, the spread of nominees across Bareilly, Prayagraj, Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Jaunpur, Barabanki and Agra is being read by observers as an attempt to cover regions and communities. This reading is analysis, not an official party statement.

What Happens Next

Will the BJP win all eight seats it is contesting for? Will opposition parties field extra candidates? And will the party’s choice of new faces over sitting Union ministers reshape its election plans in the state?

Nominations close on October 6, and the answers may begin to show soon.

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