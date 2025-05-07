Two senior women officers — Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh — made history today by jointly addressing the nation on Operation Sindoor. Their appearance at the high-level press briefing in New Delhi, alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, marked a defining moment for women in India’s military leadership.

Who Are Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh?

At the heart of this unprecedented event are two distinguished officers whose careers have already broken barriers and redefined norms.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi

Colonel Sophia Qureshi, an officer from the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals, has carved her place in military history with several groundbreaking achievements. At the age of 35, she carries a legacy that has inspired many, and continues to lead from the front — both literally and symbolically.

In March 2016, then Lieutenant Colonel Qureshi achieved a milestone by becoming the first woman officer ever to lead an Army contingent at a multinational military exercise. This exercise — Exercise Force 18 — remains the largest foreign military exercise hosted by India to date. Held in Pune from March 2 to March 8, the war games saw participation from 18 countries, including ASEAN member nations as well as global powers like Japan, China, Russia, the United States, South Korea, New Zealand, and Australia.

Among all the delegations, Lieutenant Colonel Qureshi stood out as the only woman officer leading a contingent, a remarkable testament to her leadership, dedication, and operational excellence.

Leadership at Force 18: Commanding Respect

As the commanding officer of the 40-member Indian contingent, Qureshi led her team in critical training segments focusing on Peacekeeping Operations (PKOs) and Humanitarian Mine Action (HMA). Her appointment was far from coincidental — she was selected from a competitive pool of experienced peacekeeping trainers across the country.

“She was chosen from amongst a number of peacekeeping trainers in the country for this honourable task,” official sources had stated at the time.

Her experience in peacekeeping is both deep and decorated. Qureshi served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Congo in 2006 as a military observer, and has been associated with PKOs since 2010 — a domain where she continues to contribute with distinction.

A Soldier by Legacy and by Choice

Military service runs in Qureshi’s bloodline. Her grandfather served in the Army, and she is married to an officer from the Mechanised Infantry, further underlining her deeply rooted ties to India’s armed forces.

Colonel Qureshi has long been viewed as a symbol of quiet strength and pioneering spirit — not “your girl next door,” as some might say, but an officer whose trailblazing path has helped redefine the narrative of women in the military.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh: At the Helm of the Skies

While the details of Wing Commander Vyomika Singh’s service profile were not elaborated upon in the current briefing note, her inclusion in this high-stakes press interaction speaks volumes about her stature and strategic role in the Indian Air Force. To be standing alongside Colonel Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during an Operation Sindoor briefing is itself indicative of her operational significance and command capability.

