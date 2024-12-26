Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Who Are Manmohan Singh’s Daughters And What Are Their Achievements?

Dr. Manmohan Singh's daughters, Upinder, Amrit, and Daman, have been successful in their respective fields. Upinder is a historian, Amrit a human rights lawyer, and Daman a writer.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s 13th prime minister, was renowned as a scholar, leader for economic reform, and pillar of commitment to the country. What is special with him was not just limited to what he was delivering in his political life. His daughters have done marvels and have gone miles ahead.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah (now in Pakistan), Dr. Singh’s rise to stardom started with the best academic credentials. His education includes economics at Panjab University, then Cambridge University, and later earning a DPhil from the University of Oxford. As an acclaimed economist, before entering politics, he worked in the highest offices like Chief Economic Advisor, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

His most significant contribution as a public servant was the economic liberalization of 1991, which he initiated as the Finance Minister under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. These reforms put India on the path of rapid economic growth and globalization.

Dr. Singh served two consecutive terms as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. During his tenure, he oversaw significant initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and policies aimed at boosting India’s infrastructure and technological growth. His calm demeanor and scholarly approach earned him respect globally, even amid political challenges.

Meet Manmohan Singh’s Daughters

His personal life was characterised by the deep bond he shared with his family, wife Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters: Upinder Singh, Amrit Singh, and Daman Singh. All his daughters have made niches for themselves in their respective fields.

Upinder Singh: Upinder Singh is a distinguished historian and Dean of Faculty at Ashoka University. She had served as the head of the History Department at the University of Delhi. Alumna of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and McGill University, Montreal, she has worked very hard on ancient Indian history, archaeology, and political ideas.

Her books include the highly acclaimed ones: “A History of Ancient and Early Medieval India” and “Political Violence in Ancient India.” Her academic life had fellowships at Harvard, Cambridge, and Leiden. In 2009, she was awarded with the Infosys Prize for Social Sciences.

Amrit Singh: Amrit Singh is a leading human rights lawyer and Professor of Practice of Law at Stanford Law School. She is also the founding Executive Director of the Rule of Law Impact Lab. Amrit holds degrees from Yale Law School, Oxford, and Cambridge University, and has represented some of the world’s most critical human rights cases, such as landmark litigation against torture and arbitrary detention practices.

Her work involves international advocacy, including cases before the European Court of Human Rights and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Her writings on democracy and rule of law appeared in such esteemed publications like The Guardian and The New York Times.

Daman Singh: Daman Singh is an accomplished writer known for her very personal and analytical works. She is the author of “Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan,” a memoir that provides intimate insights into her parents’ lives. Her other books, such as “The Sacred Grove” and “Nine by Nine,” reflect her versatility as a storyteller. Born in Chandigarh in 1963, she holds a rich cultural and intellectual legacy complementing her father’s achievements.

Dr. Manmohan Singh Demise

Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, passed away on 26 December 2024 at the age of 92 years. He had been receiving treatment for various age-related ailments at AIIMS New Delhi. A statement released by AIIMS mentioned efforts to revive him after he was taken to the emergency ward. In all such efforts, at 9:51 PM, he was pronounced dead. Surviving him is his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and three daughters.

