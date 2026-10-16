Who Are Pasmanda Muslims, Do They Get OBC Quota And Why Are Dalit Muslims Excluded From SC Reservation?

The Pasmanda Muslims are believed to constitute an estimated 85% of the Muslim community in India and consist of economically, socially, and educationally backward castes that have been consistently demanding for more representation and access to various benefits offered by the government. Most of these castes fall within the ambit of Other Backward Class (OBCs), while those recognized as Dalits are barred legally from accessing the reservations meant for Scheduled Castes (SC). The distinction is made based on how the Indian reservation laws categorize the backward communities based on their religion.

Pasmanda Muslims: What the term means and who it includes

The word “Pasmanda” comes from Persian and means “those who have fallen behind” or “left behind”. The term is used for backward and marginalised Muslim communities, which are often grouped into two broad categories: Ajlaf and Arzal.

Ajlaf communities traditionally include artisan and occupational groups such as weavers, butchers and farmers. Arzal refers to the most marginalised groups, including communities associated with sanitation work and manual labour. Muslim society has also historically been described in terms of Ashraf groups, considered upper-caste, and these backward and Dalit communities.

Ashraf community advocates maintain that their community has traditionally had dominance over politics and other organizations, resulting in lack of representation and various forms of social and economic discrimination faced by Pasmanda communities.

Pasmanda Muslims: Who qualifies for OBC reservations?

Many Pasmanda Muslim communities are recognised as socially and educationally backward and are included in the Central or state OBC lists. Such recognition varies by community and jurisdiction, including states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Where a community is listed as OBC and the individual meets the applicable eligibility requirements, its members can access benefits under the 27% OBC reservation framework for government jobs and higher education institutions. In Bihar, categories such as Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), also referred to as Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in some contexts, provide a further classification intended to reach particularly disadvantaged groups.

However, being Muslim does not automatically make someone eligible for OBC reservation. Eligibility depends on the relevant community’s inclusion in the applicable list and other rules.

Pasmanda Muslims: Why Dalit Muslims are excluded from SC quota

The legal position is different for Scheduled Caste reservations. Under Article 341 of the Constitution and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, SC status is restricted to people professing Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism.

As a result, Dalit Muslims, including communities categorised as Arzal, cannot claim SC reservation benefits under the existing order, even when they face social and economic disadvantages similar to those experienced by recognised Scheduled Caste communities. Christianity is also outside the religions covered by the order.

The distinction means that some disadvantaged Muslim communities can qualify for OBC benefits, while Dalit Muslims cannot access the 15% SC reservation quota solely on the basis of their caste background.

Pasmanda Muslims: Demand for SC status and Supreme Court cases

Pasmanda organisations, including the All India Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz, have long demanded the removal of Paragraph 3 of the 1950 Order so that Dalit Muslims can also be considered for SC status.

Petitions questioning the restriction on grounds of religion have reached the Supreme Court of India, where the legal and legislative issues pertaining to the demand continue to be examined. Any amendment to the existing law would impact the inclusion of Dalit Muslims into the SC quota in India.

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