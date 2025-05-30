Who Are The 2 Indian Peacekeepers Awarded With UN Medals Posthumously?

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, P Harish, accepted the medals on behalf of the fallen soldiers at a solemn ceremony held on Thursday (US time). UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres personally presented the medals during the tribute event that remembered peacekeepers who died in service of the UN.

Brigadier Jha’s Leadership During Crisis in Syria

Brigadier Amitabh Jha had been serving as the acting force commander of the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which is stationed in the Golan Heights. This mission is responsible for monitoring the ceasefire between Israel and Syria, a truce that has been in place since the 1973 war.

The circumstances of Brigadier Jha’s leadership were extremely challenging, especially following a major political upheaval in Syria in December 2024, when President Bashar al-Assad’s government collapsed. The chaos that followed led to a tense situation in the border area between Israel and Syria—one that UNDOF had to keep a close watch on.

“Jha served as acting Force Commander of UNDOF in complex circumstances, following the fall of the Assad Government in Syria. He will be remembered for his leadership and unwavering commitment to United Nations peacekeeping, including in the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) as a military observer from 2005 to 2006,” said Secretary-General Guterres.

An official citation from India highlighted Jha’s key role during the Syrian crisis, especially when the ceasefire line faced pressure from both Israeli forces and fragmented Syrian groups. “Jha played a pivotal role in managing a critical security situation that evolved during the Syrian crisis in December 2024,” the citation read.

It added, “Jha was a man who stood his ground—as was evident from the way he handled affairs of UNDOF as the acting force commander. He will be admired by his friends and detractors.”

Havildar Sanjay Singh’s Sacrifice in Congo

Havildar Sanjay Singh was serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo under MONUSCO—the UN’s peacekeeping mission aimed at stabilising the conflict-ridden nation. He gave his life while working in this extremely dangerous and unpredictable region, where peacekeepers often face armed threats and violence from local militias.

His sacrifice, like that of Brigadier Jha, has been recognised globally with the Dag Hammarskjöld medal—one of the highest honours the UN gives to fallen peacekeepers.

Colonel Waibhav Kale Also Remembered

While the focus was on Jha and Singh during the ceremony, India also remembered retired Indian Army Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale, who was killed in May last year while working with the UN in Gaza in a civilian role.

Kale had been working as a Security Service Coordinator for the UN. He died when the vehicle he was traveling in was attacked by Israeli forces in the Rafah region of Gaza.

UN Peacekeepers Day: Honouring the Fallen

The medal ceremony was held on the occasion of the 77th UN Peacekeepers Day. It’s a day to honour and remember the men and women who have worn the UN’s blue helmet in service of global peace.

According to the UN, over 61,000 peacekeepers currently serve in missions around the world. Out of them, 5,375 are from India—making it one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping.

Tribute Back Home in India

In New Delhi, the Indian Army held its own ceremony to pay tribute to peacekeepers who lost their lives while on UN duty. The event took place at the National War Memorial and was led by Lieutenant General Rakesh Kapoor, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

During the tribute, the Indian Army honoured 182 soldiers from India who have died in UN peacekeeping missions over the years.

India’s Proud Role in UN Peacekeeping

India has a long history of contributing to UN peacekeeping efforts, dating back to the 1950s. Indian soldiers have served in some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones—from Africa to the Middle East—and have earned a global reputation for bravery, professionalism, and commitment to peace.

The posthumous honour for Brigadier Jha and Havildar Singh is a reminder of the risks peacekeepers take every day. Their stories are not just about sacrifice but also about courage and dedication to a global cause.