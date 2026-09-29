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Home > India News > Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?

Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?

According to the Supreme Court's resolution, the three names will now be processed under the established procedure for appointment of judges to the apex court. The recommendations will require consideration by the Union government before the appointments are finalised.

The recommendations were made at a meeting of the five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday.
The recommendations were made at a meeting of the five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 12:10 IST

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of three High Court Chief Justices, Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of from Delhi High Court, Justice Sunita Agarwal from Gujarat High Court and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Telangana High Court, as judges of the Supreme Court.

The recommendations were made at a meeting of the five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday. The other members of the Collegium include Justices Vikram Nath, B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh and P S Narasimha.

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According to the Supreme Court’s resolution, the three names will now be processed under the established procedure for appointment of judges to the apex court. The recommendations will require consideration by the Union government before the appointments are finalised.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya took over as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in January 2025. Justice Sunita Agarwal has been Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since July 2023, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has headed the Telangana High Court since July 2025.

The recommendations are also significant in terms of seniority. According to a report in Indian Express, Justices Upadhyaya and Agarwal are the two senior-most judges from the Allahabad High Court, and the three Chief Justices recommended for elevation rank fourth, fifth and sixth in the overall seniority of High Court judges across the country.

If all three recommendations are approved and the judges take oath, the Supreme Court’s working strength will rise from 34 to 37 judges, against a sanctioned strength of 38. Justice Sunita Agarwal’s elevation would also make her the third woman serving as a judge of the Supreme Court, said the report.

The latest recommendations come after the Supreme Court Collegium had in May recommended five persons for elevation to the apex court, including four High Court Chief Justices and senior advocate V Mohana.

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Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?

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Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?
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Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?
Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?
Who Are The 3 High Court Chief Justices Recommended for Supreme Court?

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