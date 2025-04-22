Who Are The 4 Indian Cardinals To Be Part Of The Conclave To Elect New Pope?

The Catholic Church is now officially without a pope after Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He died peacefully at his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta, from a stroke and heart failure, according to an official statement.

With his passing, the Church has entered a phase known as sede vacante — which basically means the Pope’s seat is empty — and that means one thing: it’s time to start choosing the next pope.

So What Happens Now? A New Pope Will Be Elected Soon

Now that Pope Francis is gone, Church officials are getting ready for the big, secretive vote known as the conclave. That’s when cardinals from all over the world come to the Vatican and lock themselves inside the Sistine Chapel until they agree on a new leader for the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics.

Here’s how it works: the cardinals vote by writing a name on a ballot that says “I elect as Supreme Pontiff” and drop it into a special gold and silver urn. They vote up to four times a day until someone gets at least two-thirds of the votes.

The only way the public knows what’s happening inside is from the smoke coming out of the chapel’s chimney — black smoke means no decision yet, white smoke means a new pope has been chosen.

And when that moment comes, the announcement will be made with the words: “Habemus Papam” (which means “We have a Pope”), followed by the new pope stepping out on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to wave and give his first blessing.

Four Indian Cardinals Will Be Part of the Voting

India is going to be part of this huge moment in Church history. Four Indian cardinals — two of them from Kerala — will join the group of around 135 cardinals under the age of 80 who are eligible to vote.

Here’s a quick look at who they are:

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao (72) : He’s the Archbishop of Goa and Daman and the Patriarch of the East Indies. He’s also the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India and leads the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis (64) : Based in Thiruvananthapuram, he’s the Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church and heads its synod.

Cardinal Anthony Poola (63) : From Hyderabad, he became the first Dalit cardinal in the Church’s history — a pretty big deal.

Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad (51): He’s originally from Changanassery and is now a Cardinal-Deacon in Rome. He’s also been in charge of organizing the Pope’s overseas trips since 2021 and currently heads the Vatican’s office for interreligious dialogue.

These four will have a direct hand in deciding who leads the Church next.

When Will the Vote Happen?

The exact date for the conclave hasn’t been shared yet. But usually, it happens around two to three weeks after the pope’s funeral — giving everyone time to pay their respects and prepare.

Once the conclave starts, the cardinals are completely cut off from the outside world — no phones, no media, no contact — until the vote is done and a new pope is named.

A Big Moment for the Church and the World

Pope Francis’s death comes at a time when the Church faces a lot of big questions — about tradition, change, global crises, and how to stay connected with younger generations. Whoever steps into the role next will have a lot to take on.

This is also the first time since 2013 that the Church has had to go through this process. That year, Pope Benedict XVI resigned and Pope Francis was elected — making this conclave especially historic.

For now, millions of Catholics around the world are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and waiting to see who will guide the Church into the future.

