Saturday, March 22, 2025
Live Tv
Who Are The Five Supreme Court Judges Visiting Relief Camps In Manipur?

The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar arrived in Manipur.

The delegation of Supreme Court Judges on Saturday visited a relief camp in Churachandpur, Manipur.

Earlier today, a five-member Supreme Court Judges delegation led by Justice BR Gavai arrived in Imphal, Manipur.

The delegation comprising Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar arrived in Manipur.

Justice Gavai, the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), will virtually inaugurate legal services camps and medical camps across all districts of Manipur, as well as new legal aid clinics in Imphal East, Imphal West and Ukhrul districts.

The judges will also undertake distribution of essential relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
The legal services camps will connect IDPs with government welfare programs, ensuring access to vital benefits such as healthcare, pensions, employment schemes, and identity document reconstruction.

Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh welcomed the decision of the six Supreme Court judges who will visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur.

“We welcome the decision of the six judges of the Supreme Court to visit Manipur. It was in August 2023 that the Supreme Court said that there was an absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery. Those were the exact words used by the Supreme Court, but in spite of that, it took the government almost 18-19 months to impose the President’s rule…Why did it take 18 months to impose the President’s rule? Why, there was no full-time Governor for six months. They removed a tribal lady, a distinguished political personality and they gave additional charge to the Governor of Assam. They brought a retired civil servant as a full-time governor. Why? Why did it take so long?” the Congress MP said.

Violence had gripped the entire State and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

(Inputs from ANI)

