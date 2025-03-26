Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  Who Are The Lawyers Consulting Justice Yashwant Varma As He Gears Up For Deposition Before The Supreme Court In Cash Row?

Who Are The Lawyers Consulting Justice Yashwant Varma As He Gears Up For Deposition Before The Supreme Court In Cash Row?

According to sources, Justice Varma is fine-tuning his statements, as these will play a crucial role in determining future legal actions.

Justice Yashwant Varma consulted a team of legal experts on Wednesday to prepare for his upcoming deposition before the Supreme Court’s in-house inquiry committee, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The committee was set up to investigate the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash at his residence on March 14.

Senior Lawyers Assist Justice Varma

A group of prominent lawyers, including Senior Advocates Siddharth Agarwal and Arundhati Katju, along with advocates Tara Narula, Stuti Gujral, and another unnamed lawyer, visited Justice Varma’s home on Monday and Wednesday.

Their discussions focused on legal strategies for his defense before the inquiry panel.

Supreme Court Inquiry Panel in Delhi

The Supreme Court’s in-house committee comprises:

Justice Sheel Nagu – Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice GS Sandhawalia – Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Anu Sivaraman – Judge of Karnataka High Court

The panel is currently in Delhi and is expected to meet Justice Varma multiple times this week as he prepares his official responses.

Possible Legal Repercussions for Justice Varma

According to sources, Justice Varma is fine-tuning his statements, as these will play a crucial role in determining future legal actions.

A high-ranking legal source stated, “These proceedings are worrisome. They could lead to impeachment and potential criminal prosecution.”

The controversy started on March 14 when a fire at Justice Varma’s residence led to the unexpected discovery of large sums of burnt cash, as reported by Times of India.

This discovery resulted in corruption allegations against the judge. However, Justice Varma has strongly refuted these claims, asserting that he is being framed in a conspiracy.

Supreme Court Investigation and Public Disclosures

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) initiated an internal investigation on March 22 by forming the three-member probe committee. A video of the burnt cash’s recovery was reportedly shared by the Delhi Police Commissioner with the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court later published this video on its website, alongside a report from the Delhi High Court Chief Justice and Justice Varma’s response.

In a significant move, the Supreme Court Collegium, on March 24, recommended that Justice Varma be sent back to his parent court – the Allahabad High Court.

As of now, the Central Government has not yet approved the Collegium’s recommendation.

Justice Varma’s case remains a high-profile legal battle, with potential impeachment and criminal proceedings on the horizon. His upcoming statements before the Supreme Court’s inquiry committee will be crucial in determining the next legal course of action.

