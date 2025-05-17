Who Are the MPs On The List To Expose Pakistan Globally In A Diplomatic Offensive Post-Pahalgam Attack?

India is launching a global diplomatic offensive to expose Pakistan's alleged role in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. A cross-party parliamentary delegation will travel to key world capitals to present evidence and build international pressure against cross-border terrorism.

India is gearing up to launch a high-level diplomatic campaign aimed at exposing Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. A delegation of Members of Parliament, representing multiple political parties, is being formed to travel to key international capitals and brief foreign governments on Islamabad’s support for terrorism, sources told NewsX.

The seven-member delegation, described as a “diplomatic squad,” will seek to mobilize global consensus against cross-border terrorism and present evidence to international stakeholders regarding Pakistan’s alleged role in funding and sheltering terrorist organisations.

Build Global Support Against Cross-Border Terrorism

According to sources, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is spearheading this diplomatic push with the objective of shifting the international narrative. The cross-party MPs will personally present India’s stance and evidence to foreign governments and institutions in an effort to isolate Pakistan diplomatically.

The outreach comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor—India’s military response targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation was launched after the deadly Pahalgam attack and has received support from various political quarters within India.

Key Figures in the Delegation

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been included as a part of the delegation. Tharoor, who chairs the parliamentary panel on foreign affairs, may lead the initiative, sources said.

Other members include:

Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)

Supriya Sule (NCP)

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi—who had openly supported Operation Sindoor—is not part of the delegation.

“Exposing Pakistan’s Role is Essential”

The government’s strategy appears focused on bringing global attention to Pakistan’s alleged sponsorship of terrorism. By deploying a team of MPs from diverse political backgrounds, the initiative underscores national unity in combating terrorism.

Shashi Tharoor has publicly supported Operation Sindoor, praising the Indian Armed Forces for their “precise and measured” response. He has also lauded the central government’s handling of the crisis.

Tharoor recently criticized US President Donald Trump for claiming to have helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He clarified that “an understanding” was reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad, without external mediation.

