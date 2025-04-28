Home
Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
Who Are The Real Beneficiaries Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack? Rakesh Tikait Makes A Controversial Remark

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait sparked a major controversy with his comments on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, appearing to shift blame away from the terrorists and suggesting that the real culprits are those who benefit from such violence.

Who Are The Real Beneficiaries Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack? Rakesh Tikait Makes A Controversial Remark


Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait sparked a major controversy with his comments on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, appearing to shift blame away from the terrorists and suggesting that the real culprits are those who benefit from such violence.

Speaking at a gathering, Tikait said that the attack had severely impacted Kashmir and its tourism, but questioned why no one was investigating who ultimately gained from the tragedy. Drawing parallels with crimes in villages, he said, “When a murder happens in a village, the police first look for who benefits — land, property, or any gain. Here too, the question is: who benefits from these attacks?”

Tikait further stated that Kashmiris are the ones who suffer the most due to such incidents and denied that local people or even Pakistan-linked groups would gain from such destruction. “Would Kashmiris ever flourish by causing such violence?” he asked, suggesting that the true beneficiaries lie elsewhere.

Without naming anyone, Tikait accused sections of the media of presenting a one-sided narrative. “Everyone knows who is gaining, but no one wants to name them,” he said, adding that the real culprits are hiding within the system.

His remarks have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with many accusing him of disrespecting the memory of the victims and undermining national sentiment at a sensitive time.

Speaking to the media minutes after the above statement, he said, “Our loyalty is with the country, and with the government. The government should take strict decisions. Our internal matters are separate; they should not be mixed with all this. Even salt imported from Lahore should be banned. Many goods are coming from Pakistan, but they are entering via Dubai — that too must be stopped. The government must stay alert, and the entire nation stands with them.”

On the other hand, Naresh Tikait, brotger of Rakesh Tikait said, “There are farmers in Pakistan also, so Treaty shouldn’t be broken. It’s a wrong decision.”

Must Read: Two Pakistani Nationals Iftikhar Sheikh And Arnish Sheikh, Arrested In Chhattisgarh With Fake Indian Documents

 

