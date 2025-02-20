Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers Also Taking An Oath With New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers Also Taking An Oath With New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

Along with Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh will also be sworn in.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers Also Taking An Oath With New Delhi CM Rekha Gupta?

Rekha Gupta


Rekha Gupta, the chief minister-elect of Delhi, is set to take the oath of office at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, alongside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, who will be sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to a gazette notification, the new BJP government in Delhi will see the induction of six cabinet ministers. Along with Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravinder Indraj Singh will also be sworn in.

The grand oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other high-profile dignitaries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Are the Six Delhi Cabinet Ministers?

1. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

A prominent Jat leader in Delhi politics, Parvesh Verma gained widespread recognition after defeating AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 4,089 votes.

Following the BJP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections with 48 out of 70 seats, Verma was seen as a strong contender for the chief minister’s post. He previously served as a Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi from 2014 to 2024.

2. Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra emerged victorious from the Karawal Nagar constituency, defeating AAP’s Manoj Kumar Tyagi by 23,355 votes. Previously, he was a minister in the AAP-led Delhi government, handling the water resources portfolio.

However, he was removed from the cabinet after accusing then colleague Satyendar Jain of corruption. In 2020, Mishra contested from the Model Town constituency as a BJP candidate but lost to AAP’s Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

He was also criticized for his alleged provocative statements before the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi.

3. Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Manjinder Singh Sirsa secured a victory in the Rajouri Garden constituency, defeating AAP’s Dhanwati Chandela by a margin of over 18,000 votes. Sirsa had previously represented Rajouri Garden in the 2017 Delhi by-elections but lost to Chandela in 2020. His win marks a significant comeback in the Delhi Assembly elections.

4. Ashish Sood

A prominent figure in Delhi BJP, Ashish Sood was one of the top contenders for the Delhi CM post. He won from Janakpuri by defeating AAP’s Parveen Kumar with a margin of 18,766 votes. Sood also holds a strategic position as the party’s co-incharge in Jammu and Kashmir.

5. Pankaj Kumar Singh

Pankaj Kumar Singh, the son of former MCD member Raja Mohan Singh, is a dentist by profession and has previously served as a ward councillor. He secured his first assembly victory from Vikaspuri, defeating AAP’s Mahinder Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes. Singh has held several key positions within the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

6. Ravinder Indraj Singh

A key Dalit leader within Delhi BJP, Ravinder Indraj Singh won from the Bawana constituency, defeating AAP’s Jai Bhagwan Upkar by over 31,000 votes. Singh is actively involved in the BJP’s SC Morcha and is recognized for his efforts towards the upliftment of the Dalit community.

Grand Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan
The oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan is expected to be a grand event, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of the council of ministers, and other high-ranking dignitaries. The ceremony marks a historic moment as Rekha Gupta becomes the new Delhi Chief Minister, leading the BJP government in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Who Is Parvesh Verma? Know All About BJP’s Next Deputy CM

Filed under

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Rekha Gupta cabinet Rekha Gupta oath

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony

Over 25,000 Security Personnel Deployed For Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony

‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM

‘It’s a Miracle’, Says First-Time MLA Rekha Gupta Ahead Of Her Oath-Taking As Delhi CM

‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM Of The National Capital

‘Mai Rekha Gupta, Ishwar Ki Shapath Leti hu’: Rekha Gupta Takes Oath As The CM...

Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta Confirms Delhi Women To Get First Instalment Of ₹2,500 Monthly Aid By March 8

Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta Confirms Delhi Women To Get First Instalment Of ₹2,500 Monthly...

Suspecting Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Chinese Woman Builds Makeshift Tent To Stay Safe

Suspecting Hidden Cameras In Hotel, Chinese Woman Builds Makeshift Tent To Stay Safe

Entertainment

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox