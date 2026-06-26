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Home > India News > Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names and Designations

Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names and Designations

The Government of India has officially revealed the names of six soldiers who were martyred during Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam terror attack. Their names will be engraved at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Photo: ANI
Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 14:34 IST

The Government of India has announced the names of six army personnel who were martyred during Operation Sindoor, which is the country’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local ponywallah were killed after terrorists started firing in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on April 22. This marks the first official announcement of the personnel who laid down their lives during the military operation against Pakistan. 

Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? 

The names of these soldiers will be permanently engraved on special granite plaques at the National War Memorial near India Gate in New Delhi as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice. 

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The six martyrs most of whom laid down their lives during ‘Operation Sindoor include five personnel from the Indian Army and one Sergeant from the Indian Air Force.

They are: 1. Subedar Major Pawan Kumar – Headquarters, 10 Infantry Brigade 2. Rifleman Sunil Kumar – 4th Battalion, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment 3. Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar – 5 Field Regiment 4. Agniveer Mood Murali Nayak – 851 Light Regiment 5. Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh – 237 Field Workshop and, 6. Sergeant Surendra Kumar – 39 Wing, Indian Air Force.

Among the six, Rifleman Sunil Kumar was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, while Sergeant Surendra Kumar received the Vayu Medal in recognition of his distinguished service.

What is Operation Sindoor? 

In the early hours of May 7 2025, the Indian Armed Forces went ahead with “Operation Sindoor”, in reaction to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam. During the operation, India said it targeted and wiped out militant camps in Pakistan’s Punjab region and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and claimed that more than a hundred terrorists were killed.

Right after the strikes India described what it did as focused, measured and non- escalatory, but also added that any attack on its military assets would bring a firm response.

Then, following Operation Sindoor, there were three days of armed back and forth between India and Pakistan, with losses reported on both sides. On May 10 the two countries finally agreed to a full , immediate ceasefire after a few days of fighting across the border. 

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Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names and Designations
Tags: defence newshome-hero-pos-3Indian Air Forceindian armyNational War Memorialoperation sindoorpahalgam attack

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Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names and Designations

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Who Are The Six Martyrs Of Operation Sindoor? Government Reveals Their Names and Designations
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