Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member committee to investigate serious allegations against Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. The probe follows the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of unaccounted cash at his official residence after a fire incident. While reports suggest the recovered amount could be as high as Rs 15 crore, official confirmation is still awaited.

The Supreme Court has also made public a 25-page report by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, detailing the sequence of events leading to the cash discovery. Along with this, videos and photographs submitted by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora reportedly show firefighters retrieving half-burnt wads of cash from the site.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To ensure a thorough investigation, a three-member panel has been formed, comprising Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sheel Nagu, Himachal Pradesh High Court Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court Judge Justice Anu Sivaraman. The inquiry is part of an in-house investigation initiated by the Chief Justice before determining further action.

Meet the Three-Member Probe Panel

1. Chief Justice Sheel Nagu (Punjab and Haryana High Court)

Justice Sheel Nagu enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practiced in civil and constitutional law at the Jabalpur Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2011 and became a permanent judge in May 2013.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He served as Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court before taking the oath as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on July 9, 2024. Known for expediting cases involving judicial officers facing departmental proceedings, Justice Nagu has played a key role in ensuring judicial accountability. He is set to retire on December 31, 2026.

2. Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia (Himachal Pradesh High Court)

Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, a law graduate from Panjab University, Chandigarh, enrolled as an advocate in 1989. His legal career includes representing various government institutions and handling cases related to criminal, civil, service, land acquisition, and constitutional law.

He was elevated to the Bench as an additional judge in 2011 and became a permanent judge in 2014. Justice Sandhawalia has held several administrative roles, including chairing the Vigilance & Disciplinary Committee. Despite a delay in his elevation, he was appointed Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in December 2024. He will retire on October 31, 2027.

3. Justice Anu Sivaraman (Karnataka High Court)

Justice Anu Sivaraman pursued English Literature and Journalism before obtaining a law degree from Government Law College, Ernakulam. She enrolled as an advocate in 1991 and later served as Standing Counsel for the Corporation of Cochin and as a Senior Government Pleader.

She was sworn in as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court in 2015 and became a permanent judge in 2017. Transferred to the Karnataka High Court in March 2024, Justice Sivaraman is part of the High Court Collegium. She is set to retire on May 24, 2028.

ALSO READ: Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Row: SC Publishes Delhi HC Chief Justice’s Probe Report