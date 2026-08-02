Who Attacked MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi? Attacker Throws Shoe; Yadav Says, ‘He Came To Kill Me With A Knife’

In a shocking incident, Independent MP Pappu Yadav was allegedly targeted by a man who hurled a shoe at him during a press conference at his residence in Delhi. Viral video footage shows the attacker confronting Yadav moments before throwing the footwear. Following the incident, Yadav claimed that the assailant was also armed with a knife. The attack triggered immediate chaos at the venue, resulting in a scuffle as supporters stepped in to overpower the attacker.

Attacker Detained by Delhi Police

The incident occurred just as Yadav, the MP from Bihar’s Purnea, was about to address the media. Delhi Police arrived at the scene and detained the suspect, who has been identified as Sumit, a resident of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. During the commotion, Yadav’s supporters physically restrained and assaulted the attacker before handing him over to the police. Yadav alleged that the man intended to inflict severe harm, stating, “He came to kill me with a knife.” Police confirmed they recovered a knife at the scene and are verifying all facts surrounding the incident, including the motives behind the attack. Preliminary reports indicate the suspect was angered by Yadav’s recent comments and parliamentary protest regarding alleged donation theft at the Ram Mandir.

#WATCH | Delhi | Independent MP from Purnea says, “Could anyone sneak into my house to attack me?… He came to attack me with a knife.” A member of his entourage says, “That person was attacking and yet the Delhi Police was saving him.” https://t.co/0coi9m2uFD pic.twitter.com/XMizVWGHRX — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Congress Criticizes Delhi Police Over Security Failure

Following the breach, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera criticized the Delhi Police for failing to provide adequate security to an elected representative at his own residence. Taking to X, Khera posted: “The Delhi Police seems remarkably efficient when it comes to repressing students peacefully demanding their constitutional rights. But when it comes to protecting a vocal Opposition leader – even a sitting Member of Parliament – at his own residence, it suddenly falls short.” He further criticized the force’s leadership, adding that security standards under the current police administration have rapidly deteriorated.

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