Who Backs And Who Opposes The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill In Lok Sabha?

The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill in the Lok Sabha aims to have simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The bill has polarized debate, with the BJP and its allies speaking in favor of it, whereas Congress, TMC, and others are opposing it.

On Tuesday, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims at the synchronization of Lok Sabha elections and state assemblies. This is a significant piece of legislation that comes on the heels of the Union Cabinet’s approval of the bill on December 12 to set it up for its presentation in Parliament.

The proposal has already sparked heated debate among India’s political parties, with proponents arguing that it would bring greater efficiency and conserve resources, while opponents are worried about its implications for India’s federal structure and democracy.

Overview Of ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill

The bill will be designed to coincide Lok Sabha and state assembly election dates so that they can be conducted simultaneously. This is a step towards reducing the number of elections, thereby saving resources and ensuring governance is not disrupted. It also requires the creation of a common electoral roll for all elections to simplify the process of electing people.

This legislative development is recommended by a high-level committee comprising former President Ram Nath Kovind. The committee suggested phased simultaneous elections in two phases: In the first phase, Lok Sabha and state assembly elections will occur. The second phase will witness the local body elections, of panchayats as well as municipalities. As the committee suggested, local bodies would be held within a span of 100 days following general elections.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allied parties have unilaterally supported the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, emphasizing its ability to create significant advantages for both governance and development. BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal, have pointed out that simultaneous elections were a norm in India until 1966.

The BJP, along with its allies including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), and Shiv Sena, have made hectic parades of their supports in the Lok Sabha as some of its partners had even issued a whip in getting the votes for the said proposal.

The Opposition, however, are having the same concerns of violating Federalism and Democracy

Despite the strong support from the ruling party and its allies, the bill has faced significant opposition from a few political factions. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram criticized the Union government for introducing such a monumental bill without consulting the opposition, describing the move as an attempt at “dictatorship.” He expressed his concerns about centralization of power and less meaningful dialogue with opposition parties.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami also voiced opposition, arguing that the bill poses a threat to India’s unity and diversity. He cautioned that implementing simultaneous elections could erode the federal structure, diminishing the representation of regional interests and voices. The opposition parties range from Congress, to SP, TMC, DMK, among others, have put away their differences to voice objection since such a move will bring about a straining influence on democratic processes while attempting to reduce the diversified country identity.

Besides, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra has proposed the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to study the bill in detail and its potential implications, and seek more transparent discussion before a final decision is taken.

Political Parties In Favor Of The Bill

A large number of political parties have supported the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill. The parties are:

BJP

National People’s Party (NPP)

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU)

Apna Dal

ASOM Gana Parishad

Biju Janata Dal (BJD)

Janata Dal (United)

Lok Jan Shakti Party (R)

Mizo National Front (MNF)

National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)

Republican Party of India (A)

Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD)

Rashtrawadi Congress Party (Ajit Pawar)

Shiv Sena

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

Political Parties Against The Bill

The opposition to the bill is equally impressive with many big parties opposing the reforms. Some of them are:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Communist Party of India (CPI)

Congress

Samajwadi Party (SP)

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation

Potential Amendments To Other Laws

In addition to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill, the Union Law Minister is going to introduce further legislation for amending the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. These would be amended in a manner that will help to harmonise assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the general elections.

ALSO READ | Bitcoin Scam: Raj Kundra Challenges ED’s Asset Seizure