Who Brought Bahrain Woman to Sri Anandpur Sahib And Facilitated Her Stay? Delegation Demands High-Level SIT Probe

A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) on Wednesday called on the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and sought his kind intervention for constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into allegations leveled against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla.

A delegation comprising Senior Vice President of the party Karnail Singh Peer Mohammed, General Secretaries Davinder Singh Sodhi and Bhupinder Singh Shekhupur, Executive Committee Member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Master Mithu Singh Kaneke and SGPC Member Jaswant Singh Padhaun met the Chief Minister and handed over a memorandum seeking a high-level and impartial investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the First Information Report (FIR) registered against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla and the subsequent developments.

The delegation stated, “For the past several days, serious discussions have been taking place regarding the allegations levelled against Amarjit Singh Chawla, concerning the alleged rape of a woman who had come from abroad to the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, allegedly through unethical means. The entire episode and the media reports surrounding it raise several serious questions that necessitate a high-level investigation.”

They continued, “In order to bring the truth of the entire matter before the public, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a senior, honest and impartial officer should be constituted. The investigation should be completed on a fast-track basis within 15 days, and strict action should be taken against those found responsible in accordance with law. The SIT should be given a mandate to investigate who arranged the air tickets of the said woman and her daughter-in-law for bringing them from Bahrain.”

“Similarly, immediately upon her arrival at New Delhi Airport, the woman was reportedly arrested in connection with a fraud case and lodged in Nabha Jail, where she allegedly received VIP facilities. It should also be investigated whether, during her stay in the jail, she met Bikram Singh Majithia, who was also lodged there at the time. After being released from jail, the woman was shifted to the ‘Bhai Bachittar Singh Niwas’ at Anandpur Sahib, so the SIT should investigate who took her there, which vehicle was used, and who was in contact with her,” they added.

The delegation stated, “As per media discussions, Sarvjit Singh Jhinjer, President of the Shiromani Youth Akali Dal (Badal), allegedly arranged the air tickets, helped secure her release from jail and facilitated her contact with Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha. The veracity of these claims should be established through an impartial investigation. The woman has alleged that Giani Malkit Singh, Additional Head Granthi of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, along with driver Mohan Singh and Major Singh Kaveeshar, also allegedly engaged in inappropriate conversations and exchanged objectionable messages with her over the phone, which should also be probed.”

“It should also be investigated whom the woman met during the period of approximately eight months and it should also be examined why the SGPC accommodated her under its management and supervision,” the delegation stated.

The delegation demanded that everyone concerned, from the Manager of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib to the sewadars who were on duty, should be questioned as part of the investigation. Likewise, it should also be investigated after the registration of the FIR, who facilitated Amarjit Singh Chawla’s departure abroad and who provided him with a safe passage.

“Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib is the birthplace of the Khalsa and the allegations in this matter and the prevailing manner of administration have caused considerable concern, surprise and resentment among the Sikh community. The developments have raised serious questions regarding the dignity and reputation of the revered Sikh institutions, particularly the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The psyche of the entire Sikh Community has been bruised through this act for which an impartial and fair probe is a must,” they added.