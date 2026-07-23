Who Can Become Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha? How Rahul Gandhi Qualified; Eligibility Rules, Salary, Perks And Key Powers Explained

Rahul Gandhi is presently the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, which is one of the most prestigious offices in the Indian parliamentary system. Although this office usually comes to attention whenever there is a political discussion, many are curious about how one gets to be a leader of the opposition, the authority that recognizes the office, the power and privileges associated with this office. The leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha is a statutory office, which gives the largest opposition party an official platform for challenging the government.

This office has been recognized by the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: Who is eligible for the post?

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha is the leader of the largest political party which is not included in the government. But the position is not automatically acquired by virtue of the party being in the Opposition.

This recognition can only be given on fulfillment of a certain criterion, which says that the party must have at least 10 percent of the total number of seats in the House. As Lok Sabha has a total of 543 seats, so the party should satisfy the criterion. Same is the case with Rajya Sabha, where there are 243 members in all.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: How Rahul Gandhi became the current LoP?

Rahul Gandhi holds the post because Congress emerged as the largest opposition party after winning 99 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, making it eligible for formal recognition. In contrast, Congress did not have a recognised Leader of Opposition after the 2014 Lok Sabha election, when it failed to secure the required strength in the House.

The office itself has a long history. It traces its roots to the Central Legislative Assembly during British rule, where leaders such as Motilal Nehru were among the early opposition figures to receive statutory recognition. The 1977 Act later gave the post its legal status.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: What powers does the office have?

Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha studies policies of the government, queries decisions of the executive, proposes alternative policies, and keeps the government answerable. He also maintains democracy, the spirit of constitution, and acts for people who are from other political parties than that of the government.

Beyond debates in Parliament, the LoP is a mandatory member of selection committees that appoint the chiefs of key institutions, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Central Information Commission (CIC), Lokpal and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The LoP is also an ex-officio member of or chairs important parliamentary committees such as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Estimates Committee. The office also helps shape the daily legislative business of the House and occupies a front-row seat to the left of the Chair.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: Salary, perks and official rank

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha enjoys the official rank of a Union Cabinet Minister. The office carries a salary under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, along with constituency and sumptary allowances.

LoP also has the right to residential accommodation, security, an official vehicle, and secretariat staff. According to the Order of Precedence of India, LoP stands at the same rank as Union Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers, which is the significance of the office constitutionally speaking in the Indian parliamentary system.

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