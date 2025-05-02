Who Carried Out Pahalgam Terror Attack? Indian Intelligence Uncovers Full List of Terrorists, Boosts Crackdown on Pakistan-Backed Networks

After the shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that took the lives of 26 innocent people, Indian security forces have made a big move. They’ve put together a detailed list of active terrorists from Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)—and it’s more than just names.

After the shocking terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that took the lives of 26 innocent people, Indian security forces have made a big move. They’ve put together a detailed list of active terrorists from Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)—and it’s more than just names.

According to intelligence sources, the list includes everything from the terrorists’ code names and locations to their bosses sitting across the border in Pakistan. The idea is to go after not just the attackers on the ground, but also the ones pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

Complete Info on Who’s Who in the Terror Network

The information gathered by Indian agencies breaks down the structure of these terror outfits. It gives full profiles of each individual—where they’re operating, who they answer to, and even their fake names.

Officials believe this list will help in launching sharp, focused operations. It’s not just about reacting to attacks anymore—it’s about stopping them before they happen.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Chain of Command

Here’s how the LeT leadership is structured:

Top Boss: Hafiz Muhammad Saeed

His son, Talha Saeed, has started playing a bigger role in the group.

Operations Chief: Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi

He’s the man behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Though arrested, he was released on bail and later sentenced to 15 years in 2021. He runs military training, field strategy, and logistics.

Key Members: Sajid Mir (also known as Saifullah Sajid Jutt): Another brain behind the Mumbai attacks. Still wanted by the FBI. Mohammed Yahya Mujahid: LeT’s media and propaganda head. Haji Muhammad Ashraf: Handles all things finance, including fundraising. Arif Qasmani: Manages outside links, including with groups like Al-Qaeda. Zafar Iqbal: An early member involved in training and ideology.



Who Carried Out the Pahalgam Attack?

One name that stands out is Adil Thokar—a local youth who was trained in Pakistan. He was involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack. This shows that even mid-level militants are being used for high-profile missions now.

How Lashkar Hides Behind Social Work

To hide its real work, LeT runs several front organizations:

Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD): Led by Hafiz Saeed, JuD runs schools, hospitals, and relief camps to look like a charity. But behind the scenes, it’s used for recruitment and propaganda. The U.N. and U.S. have already flagged it as a terror front.

Other fronts include Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), Al Madina, and Aisar Foundation—all created to replace JuD when it got banned.

Milli Muslim League (MML): A political front made to influence Pakistan’s politics. The U.S. sees it as part of LeT too.

Huge Illegal Money Network Uncovered

Intelligence sources have also found a hawala network run by Jamaat-e-Islami. This system secretly moves money across countries like India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka without using banks.

These funds are believed to be used to support groups that want to cause trouble in the region. Since the money doesn’t go through normal banking routes, it’s harder to track.

Inside Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Leadership

Here’s a look at the people running JeM:

Chief: Maulana Masood Azhar

Spokesperson: Mohammad Hasan

Propaganda Team: Maulana Qari and Masood Ahmed

Finance Head: Maulana Sajjad Usman

Operations Head: Mufti Ashghar

Military Leaders: Saifullah Shakir and Ibrahim Rathar

Launch Commander: Maulana Mufti Mohammad Asghar (also known as Saad Baba)

These are the men responsible for handling propaganda, money, and military plans for JeM.

Over 20 Local Aides Now Being Questioned

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also closing in on Over Ground Workers (OGWs)—locals who help terrorists with shelter, transport, or weapons.

Sources say over 20 OGWs linked to the Pahalgam attack have been identified. Two of them—Nisar Ahmad alias Haji and Mushtaq Hussain—are already in Kot Bhalwal Jail. These men are known Lashkar aides and were earlier caught helping in the 2023 Army convoy attacks in Bhata Dhurian and Totagali.

What’s Next: Focused Strikes and Bigger Crackdown

With all this new information, Indian forces are getting ready to launch targeted missions. This time, the plan isn’t just to take down the attackers but also the handlers and money men sitting across the LoC.

Officials also hinted that this could lead to new policies and tougher action against terror fronts, fake charities, and illegal funding networks operating in the region.

The message from India is loud and clear: those behind the Pahalgam attack won’t be allowed to hide—whether they’re in the Valley or across the border.