Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal? All About BJP’s Pervesh Verma: Delhi Election Results 2025

In a stunning political development, Parvesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has defeated Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in the New Delhi constituency by a margin of 3,200 votes. This defeat marks the end of Kejriwal’s decade-long reign and highlights a seismic shift in Delhi’s political landscape.

BJP’s Return to Power

The Delhi Assembly elections have paved the way for the BJP’s resurgence in the capital after 27 years. The New Delhi seat, once considered an AAP stronghold, has become a symbol of this turnaround. Parvesh Verma’s victory is being hailed as one of the most significant moments in Delhi’s political history, signaling a major change in voter sentiment.

Who is Parvesh Verma?

Parvesh Verma, a seasoned politician and son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, is no stranger to Delhi’s political arena. Born on November 7, 1977, Verma attended Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and later graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University. He also holds an MBA from the Fore School of Management.

Hailing from one of Delhi’s most influential political families, Verma’s early exposure to politics helped shape his career. His uncle, Azad Singh, was the former mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and a BJP candidate in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections.

Parvesh Verma’s political journey began in 2013, when he contested the Delhi Assembly elections from the Mehrauli constituency and defeated the incumbent Delhi Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Yoganand Shastri of the Congress. He soon transitioned to national politics, winning the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and retaining it in 2019 with a record-breaking margin of 578,486 votes.

Controversies and Public Image

While Verma’s political career has been marked by several successes, it hasn’t been without controversy. Known for his outspoken nature, he was barred by the Election Commission of India during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections for 24 hours after making inflammatory remarks about Arvind Kejriwal. Despite this, Verma’s strong grassroots connection and ability to mobilize support have made him a formidable figure in Delhi politics.

The defeat of Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi and the BJP’s historic win with 45 seats mark a new era in Delhi’s political narrative. With seasoned leaders like Parvesh Verma at the forefront, the BJP is set to reshape the future of governance in the capital. Meanwhile, the AAP faces a period of reflection and regrouping as it strategizes its next move in the rapidly changing political landscape.

