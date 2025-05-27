According to the Indian Army’s latest edition of “Baatcheet”, which documents the nation’s military missions, the logo is featured prominently alongside photographs of the officers who designed it.

The evocative logo of India’s “Operation Sindoor” was designed to symbolize the grief of women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack.

This emotionally charged emblem was crafted by two dedicated Indian Army officers — Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Gupta and Havildar Surinder Singh.

The now-iconic logo features a small bowl of sindoor (vermilion)—a sacred red powder worn by married Hindu women. The bowl forms the first “O” in the word “Operation”, while the second “O” is surrounded by a delicate smear of the same powder.

This design poignantly captures the pain and loss experienced by the women left behind.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Logo Featured in Indian Army’s Magazine “Baatcheet”

According to the Indian Army’s latest edition of “Baatcheet”, which documents the nation’s military missions, the logo is featured prominently alongside photographs of the officers who designed it.

The magazine praises their creative and symbolic contribution to a mission that stirred the conscience of the nation.

The pages of Baatcheet recount the tragic events of 22 April 2025, when five terrorists murdered 26 innocent civilians in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam. The peaceful tourist spot turned into a site of horror as people gathered to celebrate life were targeted in a brutal act of terrorism.

A powerful caption titled ‘Pahalgam’ in the magazine reads:

“This incident fortified the resolve of our country to fight terror with punitive action.” The issue also contains haunting images of the aftermath—coffins lined up and tearful families bidding farewell to victims.

On page 11, a compelling photograph shows Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi studying a tactical grid screen. The image is timestamped 7 May 2025, 01:05 hrs, marking a decisive moment in the operation’s execution.

Lt Col Harsh Gupta, Hav Surinder Singh were the creator of operation Sindoor logo pic.twitter.com/zxQWvZOEZM — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Named the Operation

Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh disclosed that the operation’s powerful name was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

“Operation Sindoor was named by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What you all accomplished has made every Indian proud,” Singh said while addressing soldiers at the Air Force Station in Bhuj, Gujarat.

In a sharp and effective response, the Indian Air Force eliminated key terrorist targets in just 23 minutes, showcasing India’s swift retaliation. Singh remarked:

“You eliminated the enemies in the time it takes people to finish their breakfast.”

ALSO READ: Ministry of Defence Approves Country’s First Indigenous 5th Generation Stealth Fighter Aircraft