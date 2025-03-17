Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?

Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?

Speaking about artificial intelligence, PM Modi emphasized that AI cannot function effectively without genuine human intelligence. He described AI as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human intellect.

Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?

Lex Fridman And PM Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appeared on Lex Fridman’s podcast, where he shared insights on artificial intelligence (AI), leadership, diplomacy, and India’s role in AI innovation.

The conversation, released on Sunday, March 16, was enhanced using AI-powered voice cloning technology to improve accessibility and reach.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AI-Powered Voice Cloning Enhances Accessibility

The podcast was dubbed by US-based startup ElevenLabs, which specializes in AI voice cloning. This technology maintained the authenticity of PM Modi’s and Fridman’s voices, preserving their intonations, emotions, and speech style even in translations.

Currently, the podcast is available in Hindi, English, and Russian, with more languages expected to be added soon. The original version, featuring a mix of Hindi and English, is also accessible.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ElevenLabs’ Role in AI Dubbing

Mati Staniszewski, co-founder of ElevenLabs, expressed pride in their work, stating that the company was founded due to poor-quality dubbing and has since evolved into an immersive AI-driven experience.

“Inspired by Lex Fridman and Narendra Modi’s conversation—so proud of our team for making it accessible in both English and Hindi,” Staniszewski wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Key Highlights from Modi’s Podcast Conversation

The three-hour discussion covered PM Modi’s journey from childhood to becoming India’s Prime Minister and addressed topics such as:

Leadership & Diplomacy

India’s Democratic Framework

Economic Development & Poverty

US President Donald Trump & India-US Relations

China & Geopolitics

2002 Gujarat Riots

PM Modi’s Views on AI and India’s Role

Speaking about artificial intelligence, PM Modi emphasized that AI cannot function effectively without genuine human intelligence. He described AI as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human intellect.

“No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India. I’m making this statement very responsibly,” he remarked, highlighting India’s significant contributions to AI development.

What Is AI Voice Cloning?

According to ElevenLabs, AI voice cloning uses deep learning technology to replicate a speaker’s unique voice characteristics. This enables seamless translation and dubbing while maintaining the original tone and emotion, making content more accessible to global audiences.

ALSO READ: What is ‘Mini Brazil’ PM Modi spoke about in his podcast

Filed under

Lex Fridman Lex Fridman Podcast PM Modi

Lex Fridman And PM Modi

Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?
newsx

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian...
newsx

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017
newsx

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?
Conan O'Brien will be hos

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being...
newsx

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian...

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

US Reports First Outbreak of Deadly H7N9 Bird Flu Since 2017

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

Solar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Visibility – Will India Witness the March 29 Surya Grahan?

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being...

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Found ‘Mysteriously’ Dead at Home; Police Probe Links To Ex-Constable-Turned-Millionaire

Entertainment

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work Out

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What We Know!

Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For A Political Thriller With ‘Pushpa’ Director Sukumar? Here’s What

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips