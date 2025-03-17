Who Dubbed For Lex Fridman In Hindi For His Three-Hour Long Podcast With PM Modi?

Speaking about artificial intelligence, PM Modi emphasized that AI cannot function effectively without genuine human intelligence. He described AI as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human intellect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appeared on Lex Fridman’s podcast, where he shared insights on artificial intelligence (AI), leadership, diplomacy, and India’s role in AI innovation.

The conversation, released on Sunday, March 16, was enhanced using AI-powered voice cloning technology to improve accessibility and reach.

AI-Powered Voice Cloning Enhances Accessibility

The podcast was dubbed by US-based startup ElevenLabs, which specializes in AI voice cloning. This technology maintained the authenticity of PM Modi’s and Fridman’s voices, preserving their intonations, emotions, and speech style even in translations.

Currently, the podcast is available in Hindi, English, and Russian, with more languages expected to be added soon. The original version, featuring a mix of Hindi and English, is also accessible.

ElevenLabs’ Role in AI Dubbing

Mati Staniszewski, co-founder of ElevenLabs, expressed pride in their work, stating that the company was founded due to poor-quality dubbing and has since evolved into an immersive AI-driven experience.

“Inspired by Lex Fridman and Narendra Modi’s conversation—so proud of our team for making it accessible in both English and Hindi,” Staniszewski wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Key Highlights from Modi’s Podcast Conversation

The three-hour discussion covered PM Modi’s journey from childhood to becoming India’s Prime Minister and addressed topics such as:

Leadership & Diplomacy

India’s Democratic Framework

Economic Development & Poverty

US President Donald Trump & India-US Relations

China & Geopolitics

2002 Gujarat Riots

PM Modi’s Views on AI and India’s Role

Speaking about artificial intelligence, PM Modi emphasized that AI cannot function effectively without genuine human intelligence. He described AI as a collaborative tool rather than a replacement for human intellect.

“No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India. I’m making this statement very responsibly,” he remarked, highlighting India’s significant contributions to AI development.

What Is AI Voice Cloning?

According to ElevenLabs, AI voice cloning uses deep learning technology to replicate a speaker’s unique voice characteristics. This enables seamless translation and dubbing while maintaining the original tone and emotion, making content more accessible to global audiences.

