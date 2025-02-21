Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Who Got The USAID Money As BJP And Congress Clash Over Funding Report?

Who Got The USAID Money As BJP And Congress Clash Over Funding Report?

A storm of political accusations has erupted between the BJP and Congress over a report clarifying that the controversial $21 million USAID grant was meant for Bangladesh, not India. As both parties trade barbs, questions arise over misinformation, foreign influence, and electoral integrity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Who Got The USAID Money As BJP And Congress Clash Over Funding Report?

A storm has erupted between the BJP and Congress over a report clarifying that $21 million USAID grant was meant for Bangladesh, not India.


A political firestorm has erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over a report claiming that the United States’ alleged $21 million funding “for voter turnout” was meant for Bangladesh and not India. The controversy follows the cancellation of the USAID grant to India by the new US administration, with former President Donald Trump suggesting that the funds could have been used to influence the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Newspaper Investigation at the Center of the Dispute

The BJP, which has aggressively targeted the Congress following Trump’s assertion, has dismissed the report as false. Meanwhile, the Congress has seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP for allegedly jumping to conclusions without verifying facts.

At the heart of the controversy is an investigation by The Indian Express, which claimed that USAID has not allocated any grants for election-related projects in India since 2008. The report clarified that the only USAID grant worth $21 million for voter participation was sanctioned in 2022 for Bangladesh under the project “Amar Vote Amar” (My Vote is Mine).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Accuses BJP of Spreading Misinformation on USAID Funding

Citing the Indian Express report, Congress leader Pawan Khera launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of spreading misinformation and branding it “anti-national.”

“Isn’t it anti-national of the BJP to immediately start pointing fingers at the opposition parties without first verifying facts? The BJP itself has been in opposition for the longest period and has, from time to time, taken direct and unethical help from external forces to destabilize Congress governments,” Khera tweeted.

Jairam Ramesh on USAID Controversy

He further argued that if the grant had indeed been allocated to India, it would be an indictment of the BJP’s own governance. “Where are Ajit Doval, IB, and RAW? If $21 million could enter your country, then this is a slap in their (BJP’s) face. Later, they changed their statement and said that the money came in 2012. Did they win the 2014 election with that money?” he questioned.

Congress communications head Jairam Ramesh echoed Khera’s sentiments, stating that the report had exposed the BJP’s “falsehoods” and demanded an apology from the ruling party. The Congress has also called for a White Paper detailing USAID’s financial support to Indian institutions over the years.

BJP Challenges Report, Raises Questions on Foreign Influence

The BJP, however, has pushed back against the Indian Express investigation, arguing that it misrepresented the reference to the $21 million funding tranche purportedly meant “to promote voter turnout in India.”

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP IT Cell, pointed to a 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Election Commission of India, under then-Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, and the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). According to Malviya, IFES has ties to the Open Society Foundation, led by American billionaire George Soros, which is largely funded by USAID.

“Their report conveniently ignores subsequent funding, beginning in 2014, under various categories aimed at interfering in India’s election process,” Malviya tweeted.

Report Suggests Political Fallout May Have Been Premature

Despite the heated exchanges, the Indian Express report suggests that all parties may have jumped the gun. According to records accessed by the publication, the $21 million in question was indeed sanctioned in 2022 for Bangladesh, not India. Of this, $13.4 million has already been disbursed, ostensibly for “political and civic engagement” among Bangladeshi students ahead of the January 2024 elections.

These projects, the report notes, have raised concerns about the integrity of Bangladesh’s electoral process, coming just months before the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read: ‘A Kickback Scheme, Why Are We Caring About India Turnout’: What Trump Said About $21 Million USAID Fund For Voter Turnout In India

Filed under

USAID USAID Funding

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tripura University Releases BA 2nd Semester 2024 Results–Check Now!

Tripura University Releases BA 2nd Semester 2024 Results–Check Now!

Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Bilateral Ties, Border Peace, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in South Africa on G20 Sidelines

Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Bilateral Ties, Border Peace, and Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in South...

Rethinking English Language Learning: British Council’s New Directions 2025 Tackles English Assessment Challenges In South Asia

Rethinking English Language Learning: British Council’s New Directions 2025 Tackles English Assessment Challenges In South...

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Entertainment

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Dragon Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Dragon Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox