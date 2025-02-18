Home
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Who Is Abhinav Chandrachud? Ranveer Allahbadia's Lawyer Who Said, "I Am Disgusted" Over 'Vulgar' Joke

Who Is Abhinav Chandrachud? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Lawyer Who Said, “I Am Disgusted” Over ‘Vulgar’ Joke

Abhinav Chandrachud is a senior advocate at Bombay High Court and a noted legal scholar. He comes from a family with a strong judicial background.

Who Is Abhinav Chandrachud? Ranveer Allahbadia’s Lawyer Who Said, “I Am Disgusted” Over ‘Vulgar’ Joke


The Supreme Court recently heard a petition filed by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia regarding multiple FIRs lodged against him over his controversial remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Representing Allahbadia in the case was Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, a distinguished lawyer known for his expertise in constitutional law.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant questioned Chandrachud on whether he was defending Allahbadia’s remarks. In response, Chandrachud stated, “I am personally disgusted. But whether it rises to the level of a criminal offense is another question.”

Who Is Abhinav Chandrachud?

Abhinav Chandrachud is a senior advocate at Bombay High Court and a noted legal scholar. He comes from a family with a strong judicial background. His father, Justice DY Chandrachud, served as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), while his grandfather, Justice YV Chandrachud, was the longest-serving CJI in India’s history.

Chandrachud pursued his legal education at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions:

  • Government Law College, Mumbai: He completed his LLB and BLS degrees, earning recognition for his excellence in constitutional law.
  • Harvard Law School: He obtained an LLM and was honored as a Dana Scholar
  • Stanford Law School: He furthered his studies by earning a Master of the Science of Law (JSM) and Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD), securing the Franklin Family Scholarship.

Before establishing himself in India’s legal landscape, Chandrachud worked at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, an international law firm, and later at AZB & Partners in India. He is currently a practicing advocate in the Bombay High Court, specializing in constitutional law and civil rights.

Apart from his legal practice, Chandrachud has made significant contributions to legal literature. He has authored several books, including:

  • Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017)
  • Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India (1980–1989) (2018)

His writings focus on constitutional law, free speech, and judicial history, making him a respected voice in legal academia.

The Supreme Court Hearing on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Case

The case against Ranveer Allahbadia stems from an objectionable joke he made on India’s Got Latent, a YouTube show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The clip, though part of a 45-minute episode, went viral after being shared by a subscriber. This led to multiple FIRs across states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

During the Supreme Court hearing, Chandrachud argued that filing multiple FIRs for the same incident constituted an abuse of process. He also highlighted the threats faced by Allahbadia and his family, including acid attack threats and intimidation at his mother’s medical clinic.

Despite granting Allahbadia interim protection from arrest, the Supreme Court strongly criticized him for his remarks. Justice Kant remarked, “Total lack of responsibility. People think if I am popular, I can say anything. There is something very dirty in his mind.” The court also restrained Allahbadia and his associates from airing any further episodes of the show until further notice.

Filed under

Abhinav Chandrachud Ranveer Allahbadia

