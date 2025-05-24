Who Is Angad Singh Chandhok? Indian National Deported from U.S. After Tech Scam Conviction and Fraud Charges

Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national wanted in India for alleged fraud, has been deported from the United States and brought back to India following a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national wanted in India for alleged fraud, has been deported from the United States and brought back to India following a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Officials confirmed his return on Saturday, marking a major breakthrough in a case involving international cybercrime and financial fraud.

Chandhok’s extradition follows his conviction in the United States, where he was found guilty of playing a key role in a large-scale tech support scam that targeted vulnerable American citizens—many of them elderly—and drained them of their life savings.

Convicted in the U.S. for Defrauding Americans

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice back in 2022, Chandhok was sentenced to six years in federal prison after being found guilty of operating within a global network that preyed on people through fake tech support services. The U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island, Zachary A. Cunha, had then announced, “An Indian national who sought asylum in the United States and then played a critical role in ensuring that an international tech-support scheme succeeded in defrauding Americans, many of them elderly, of their life savings, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.”

The operation was described as part of a sophisticated international scam that manipulated people into thinking their computers had technical issues, prompting them to pay for unnecessary and fake services.

Chandhok’s Role and the Money Laundering Operation

Authorities said that Chandhok didn’t just participate in the scam—he allegedly helped run it. Based in California at the time, he built what officials called a “long-running and complex money laundering network” that served as the financial backbone of the fraud.

He reportedly created and operated several shell companies that were used to move stolen money—millions of dollars—through fake online businesses. Initially, the fraud was disguised as a tech support scam, but later evolved into a travel fee scheme, where victims were tricked into paying bogus charges.

“Chandhok, who had at least five others working at his direction, was in direct contact with high-ranking international members of the scheme,” the U.S. Department of Justice noted.

Also Wanted in India for Fraud Cases

Back home, Chandhok was also facing legal trouble. Indian authorities had been looking for him in connection with separate fraud investigations. Although details of those cases haven’t been publicly disclosed, sources say they involve financial crimes with a similar pattern—fraudulent companies and large-scale cheating of individuals.

His extradition was the result of strong cooperation between Indian agencies, the U.S. government, and the CBI, which tracked his movements and pushed for his return once he completed his prison sentence in the U.S.

CBI’s Growing Focus on Global Cybercrime

Chandhok’s case highlights the increasing international reach of Indian law enforcement in tackling financial crimes and cyber fraud. With the rise in tech-enabled scams that cross borders, Indian agencies are now working more closely with global counterparts to track down suspects abroad.

Officials said the CBI is continuing its investigation and will present Chandhok before Indian courts to face charges here.

His arrest and deportation send a strong message to others involved in such scams—that hiding in foreign countries won’t keep them safe from justice.

