Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Who Is Angad Singh Chandhok? Indian National Deported from U.S. After Tech Scam Conviction and Fraud Charges

Who Is Angad Singh Chandhok? Indian National Deported from U.S. After Tech Scam Conviction and Fraud Charges

Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national wanted in India for alleged fraud, has been deported from the United States and brought back to India following a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Who Is Angad Singh Chandhok? Indian National Deported from U.S. After Tech Scam Conviction and Fraud Charges

Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national wanted in India for alleged fraud, has been deported from the United States.


Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national wanted in India for alleged fraud, has been deported from the United States and brought back to India following a coordinated operation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Officials confirmed his return on Saturday, marking a major breakthrough in a case involving international cybercrime and financial fraud.

Chandhok’s extradition follows his conviction in the United States, where he was found guilty of playing a key role in a large-scale tech support scam that targeted vulnerable American citizens—many of them elderly—and drained them of their life savings.

Convicted in the U.S. for Defrauding Americans

According to a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice back in 2022, Chandhok was sentenced to six years in federal prison after being found guilty of operating within a global network that preyed on people through fake tech support services. The U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island, Zachary A. Cunha, had then announced, “An Indian national who sought asylum in the United States and then played a critical role in ensuring that an international tech-support scheme succeeded in defrauding Americans, many of them elderly, of their life savings, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.”

The operation was described as part of a sophisticated international scam that manipulated people into thinking their computers had technical issues, prompting them to pay for unnecessary and fake services.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chandhok’s Role and the Money Laundering Operation

Authorities said that Chandhok didn’t just participate in the scam—he allegedly helped run it. Based in California at the time, he built what officials called a “long-running and complex money laundering network” that served as the financial backbone of the fraud.

He reportedly created and operated several shell companies that were used to move stolen money—millions of dollars—through fake online businesses. Initially, the fraud was disguised as a tech support scam, but later evolved into a travel fee scheme, where victims were tricked into paying bogus charges.

“Chandhok, who had at least five others working at his direction, was in direct contact with high-ranking international members of the scheme,” the U.S. Department of Justice noted.

Also Wanted in India for Fraud Cases

Back home, Chandhok was also facing legal trouble. Indian authorities had been looking for him in connection with separate fraud investigations. Although details of those cases haven’t been publicly disclosed, sources say they involve financial crimes with a similar pattern—fraudulent companies and large-scale cheating of individuals.

His extradition was the result of strong cooperation between Indian agencies, the U.S. government, and the CBI, which tracked his movements and pushed for his return once he completed his prison sentence in the U.S.

CBI’s Growing Focus on Global Cybercrime

Chandhok’s case highlights the increasing international reach of Indian law enforcement in tackling financial crimes and cyber fraud. With the rise in tech-enabled scams that cross borders, Indian agencies are now working more closely with global counterparts to track down suspects abroad.

Officials said the CBI is continuing its investigation and will present Chandhok before Indian courts to face charges here.

His arrest and deportation send a strong message to others involved in such scams—that hiding in foreign countries won’t keep them safe from justice.

ALSO READ: What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations

Filed under

Angad Singh Chandhok

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’