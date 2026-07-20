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Home > India News > Who is Anurag Dhankar? Tripura DGP Found Dead at Agartala Police Headquarters

Who is Anurag Dhankar? Tripura DGP Found Dead at Agartala Police Headquarters

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at the Police Headquarters in Agartala. Here's what is known so far about the incident and the senior IPS officer's distinguished career.

Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead at Agartala Police Headquarters. Photo: ANI
Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead at Agartala Police Headquarters. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 16:13 IST

Tripura’s Director General of Police, Anurag Dhankar, was found dead at his office in the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday. The exact circumstances of his death have not been officially confirmed. More details are awaited from the authorities. According to ANI, Chief Minister Manik Saha, Chief Secretary J K Sinha and other senior government officials visited the hospital after the incident. Officials are still investigating the case. Further details are awaited.

Who is Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar?

According to Tripura Police, Anurag Dhanker, IPS, assumed charge as Addl. Director General of Police, Tripura, on September 18, 2023. Shortly after, he was posted as Addl. Director General of Police (Law & Order) effective September 30, 2023, before taking on the role of Director General of Police (Intelligence) alongside additional charge of Addl. Director General of Police (Law & Order) on January 1, 2024.

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Following that, he assumed the charge of Director General of Police, Tripura, on May 17, 2025.

Anurag Dhanker belongs to the 1994 Batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). He has been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

He holds vast experience of serving in the State of Tripura from 1995 to 2003, serving as SDPO, Longtharai Valley and District SP of undivided West and South Tripura Districts, apart from serving as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch and AIGP (HQr).

He also served in the UN Mission in Kosovo during 2003-04. From 2005 to 2013, he was on central deputation and served as SP and DIG in CBI. On return from central deputation, he served as IGP (Law & Order) Tripura from 2013 to 2016. During 2016 to 2023, he again went on central deputation and served as IG, Research & Correctional Administration, BPR&D and IG (Pers) in CISF, besides Joint Director and Additional Director in CBI. He has also served as Chairman of SIT (1984 Anti-Sikh Riots) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. 

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Pregnant Woman, Husband Found Hanging From Tree in Rajasthan; Family Alleges Gang Rape, Murder 

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Who is Anurag Dhankar? Tripura DGP Found Dead at Agartala Police Headquarters
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Who is Anurag Dhankar? Tripura DGP Found Dead at Agartala Police Headquarters
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