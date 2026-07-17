Who Is Anurag Kumar? Meet the IPS Officer Replacing Satish Golcha as Delhi Police Commissioner

The Central government on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Delhi Police Commissioner. He now takes over from Satish Golcha, who had been leading the Delhi Police since August 2025. Anurag Kumar is a 1994-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre. Before this move, he was posted as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). He is well known for his experience in strategic and high-level security cases. Kumar has an extensive law enforcement background in the national capital. He once served in Delhi Police as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in multiple districts before switching over to IB. He used to handle multiple important intelligence tasks.

Anurag Kumar Appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner

As per an official order that came out from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Anurag Kumar, a 1994-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, will assume the charge with immediate effect.

Anurag Kumar appointed new Delhi Police Commissioner: Ministry of Home Affairs order pic.twitter.com/eKrg3DQKxv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 17, 2026







“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Anurag Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1994) is hereby appointed as Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” the MHA order stated.

Who is Anurag Kumar

Anurag Kumar is a 1994 batch IPS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.

He is currently on central deputation, serving with the Intelligence Bureau.

The order has also asked outgoing Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha who is a 1992-batch IPS officer to report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his next assignment after handing over charge.

The appointment order was signed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, Under Secretary to the Government of India. The appointment letter was further sent to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

Also Read: Hyderabad School ‘Kalma’ Row: NHRC Issues Notice to Telangana Govt, Seeks Response