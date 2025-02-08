Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Who Is Arvind Kejriwal’s Son? Pulkit Kejriwal Followed His Father’s Footsteps, Scored 96.4% In CBSE And Cracked IIT

After completing his engineering degree, Pulkit ventured into the corporate world. According to media reports, he is currently associated with FinMechanics, a globally recognized financial services company.

Who Is Arvind Kejriwal's Son? Pulkit Kejriwal Followed His Father's Footsteps, Scored 96.4% In CBSE And Cracked IIT

Arvind Kejriwal's Son


The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam (IIT JEE) is one of the toughest entrance exams in India, demanding unwavering focus, dedication, and meticulous preparation.

Every year, thousands of students across the country compete for a coveted seat at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), but only a select few make it through. Among these successful aspirants is Pulkit Kejriwal, son of the renowned politician Arvind Kejriwal.

Pulkit Kejriwal: Son of AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal

Pulkit Kejriwal is the eldest son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal is widely recognized as one of India’s most educated political leaders, having cleared two of the most challenging national-level exams—IIT JEE and UPSC Civil Services.

The AAP leader pursued Mechanical Engineering at IIT Kharagpur from 1985 to 1989. His legacy of academic excellence is carried forward by his children, Pulkit Kejriwal and Harshita Kejriwal, both of whom are IIT graduates.

Pulkit Kejriwal’s Academic Achievements

Pulkit Kejriwal’s academic journey is a testament to hard work and perseverance, qualities he inherited from his father. He completed his schooling at the prestigious Delhi Public School (DPS) and excelled in his 2019 CBSE Class 12 board exams, securing an impressive 96.4%.

Inspired by his father’s achievements, Pulkit set his sights on the IIT-JEE, a rigorous entrance test that determines admission to India’s top engineering institutions. After successfully clearing the exam, he secured admission to IIT Delhi, one of India’s most prestigious universities, where he pursued an advanced degree in engineering.

His time at IIT Delhi further cemented his reputation as an exceptional student and a brilliant thinker.

Pulkit Kejriwal’s Professional Career

After completing his engineering degree, Pulkit ventured into the corporate world. According to media reports, he is currently associated with FinMechanics, a globally recognized financial services company.

The firm is known for its cutting-edge financial solutions, and Pulkit’s role within the organization reflects his expertise in the industry.

However, it is important to note that these details are based on various media reports, and NewsX has not independently verified this information.

The Kejriwal family is known for its strong academic background, with both Pulkit and his sister Harshita excelling in their respective fields. Arvind Kejriwal’s journey—from an IIT graduate to a civil servant and then a political leader—has served as an inspiration for countless students across India.

Pulkit’s success, much like his father’s, is a reflection of dedication, intelligence, and perseverance, making him a role model for aspiring IIT candidates.

