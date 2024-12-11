Who Is Atul’s Wife? Woman Accused In Shocking Suicide Of Bengaluru Techie – The Full Story

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, tragically ended his life, accusing his wife and her family of harassment, extortion, and filing false cases against him. His 24-page suicide note and video detailed the emotional and legal torment he faced. The case has sparked public outrage and calls for justice under the hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash.

The tragic and heartbreaking death of 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash has shocked the nation, leading to widespread public outrage and raising serious questions about family disputes, harassment, and the legal system. On December 9, Atul ended his life, leaving behind a chilling 24-page suicide note and a video, which have now become central to the investigation and public discourse. Atul held his estranged wife, Srimati (keeping her original name confidential), and her family responsible for the immense emotional and mental toll that allegedly led him to this extreme step.

Troubled Marriage and Financial Demands

Atul’s marriage to Srimati, which began in 2019, appeared to fall apart in the years that followed. Despite having a four-year-old son together, their relationship deteriorated under mounting pressures. Atul’s family reported that Srimati and her family allegedly made significant financial demands. According to Atul’s suicide note, they asked him for a sum of *3 crore to settle legal disputes and an additional ₹30 lakh to allow him to see his son, whom he had been denied access to despite paying *2 lakh every month for his child’s expenses. He felt that his son was being used as a pawn to extort more money from him, which led to immense emotional suffering.

Harassment and False Legal Cases

The accusations Atul made in his suicide note go beyond financial demands. He also accused Srimati, her mother, her brother, and her uncle of harassing him and filing multiple false legal cases. Atul claimed that these included charges of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and even attempted murder. He described instances where, during court hearings, Srimati allegedly mocked him, saying things like, “Why don’t you kill yourself?” Atul felt completely helpless, believing that these actions by his wife and her family were designed to break him emotionally.

Atul’s grievance extended to the legal system itself. In his note, he accused a judge at the family court in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, of bias, stating that the judge dismissed his side of the case, claiming, “She’s your wife; this is normal.” Additionally, Atul claimed that a court officer openly demanded bribes in front of the judge, which intensified his frustration and feelings of injustice.

A Final Plea for Justice

Before taking his life, Atul recorded a poignant video in which he described the immense pressure he was under due to the ongoing legal battles and harassment. In the video, he held a sign that read, “Justice is Due,” and spoke about how he felt trapped and unable to bear the stress any longer. He made a final plea for his parents to be given custody of his son, and requested that his ashes not be immersed until justice was served. Atul’s family has since demanded justice, not only against his wife and her family but also against the legal system, which they believe failed him.

Srimati’s Background and Allegations

Srimati, Atul’s wife, is a Delhi-based AI Engineering consultant who has worked with Accenture since 2021. She was initially hired as a senior analyst before moving up to a consultant role. Srimati holds an MBA in Finance from Jaipuria Institute of Management and a B.Tech from Banasthali Vidyapith. Prior to joining Accenture, she worked with Codex Infosolutions, HDB Financial Services Ltd, and Meritto, a product of NoPaperForms that assists educational organizations.

Following the widespread backlash and the accusations levied against her by Atul, Srimati has come under fire on social media. Netizens have called for her immediate dismissal from Accenture, urging the company to take action against someone they now view as responsible for Atul’s tragic death. Despite the uproar, Accenture has not released any statement on the matter and has even set its social media profiles to private to limit access. Srimati’s LinkedIn profile, where she described herself as an experienced full-stack developer and AI enthusiast, has also been disabled in light of the growing backlash.

Specific Claims of Harassment and Humiliation

Atul’s suicide note contains deeply personal and emotional recollections of the humiliation he endured. He described how Srimati and her family allegedly made derogatory comments about his mental state. One such instance involved his mother-in-law, who reportedly said, “Arey tum abhi tak suicide nahi kiye, mujhe laga aaj tumhare suicide ki khabar aaygi.” (Aren’t you going to kill yourself yet? I thought I would hear news of your suicide today.) Atul also recounted an incident in which he alleged that the principal family court judge mocked him in private, telling him to “kill yourself” during a meeting with him and his wife. Atul also claimed that the judge and court officer suggested a bribe of ₹5 lakh to settle the case.

The Legal Response and Public Outrage

Atul’s family has filed a police complaint against Srimati, her family members, and the court officials involved, accusing them of provoking Atul’s suicide. The FIR includes charges of abetment to suicide and other criminal offenses. The police have initiated an investigation, with attention on the alleged corruption in the legal process and the exploitation of Atul by his wife and her family.

This case has sparked widespread discussions on social media, with many demanding justice under hashtags such as #JusticeForAtulSubhash and #MenToo. Legal experts and activists have pointed out that while laws are intended to protect women from abuse, there is growing concern about how some laws may be misused to harm men in situations like this.

What Lies Ahead?

The story of Atul Subhash is a tragic reminder of the emotional and psychological toll that family disputes and legal battles can have on individuals. It highlights the importance of ensuring that the legal system is fair, unbiased, and free from corruption. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen what justice will be served for Atul and his family, and whether the legal system will take a hard look at the way such cases are handled.

Atul’s death also brings to light the struggles many men face in family disputes, with a growing awareness around the need for better protection for them in legal processes. As public attention continues to focus on this case, it may lead to broader discussions on how family laws can be reformed to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

The entire nation is awaiting justice for Atul Subhash, with many calling for systemic changes and greater accountability from both the legal system and society at large.

(Disclaimer: A pseudonym has been used in this article to protect the individual’s identity.)

