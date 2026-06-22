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Home > India News > Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam

Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam

Rajasthan ATS has arrested Babita Dhakad, also known as Khadija, over alleged links to the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Investigators claim she used multiple identities, maintained contacts with extremist networks, and was allegedly being prepared for activities linked to the group.

Rajasthan ATS arrests woman with links to JeM (IMAGE: X)
Rajasthan ATS arrests woman with links to JeM (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 18:17 IST

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested Babita Dhakad, also known as Khadija, on Sunday. They say she has ties to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A senior ATS official told PTI that they picked her up after getting intelligence reports about her connection to anti-national groups. Babita comes from the Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, but lately she’s been living with her retired father in Jaipur’s Vatika area. She and her husband split up years ago; she’s been on her own since then.

Who Is Babita Dhakad?

Investigators say Babita was using more than one identity and stayed active on WhatsApp and other social media. During their investigation, ATS officials say they found evidence she was in touch with people connected to Jaish-e-Mohammed and other extremist groups.

The probes also show that she had undergone a radicalisation process and was allegedly being equipped for activities related to the terror network. Officials say that she was being driven to the extent of traveling to Pakistan and Middle East countries.

An initial scan of the accused woman’s mobile phone found she was using two SIM cards and a Facebook account which contained links to outside India profiles and content that is considered objectionable. Several profiles on her friend list featured flags and Jaish-e-Mohammed or other extremist-related content as well as pictures of armed militants.

Did Babita Dhakad convert to Islam? 

The woman claimed to have become Muslim through an influence in Pakistan that she spoke to over the phone, according to the questioning. She also alleged that people with whom she was in touch had been talking about the arrangements to enable her to visit Pakistan.

The Rajasthan ATS is verifying these accusations and looking into the digital evidence in its investigation.

The ATS arrested her under a provision of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other clauses of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on the findings. She was produced before a court and has been remanded to the custody of the ATS till June 27. A further investigation into the case is continuing. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2026: BJP-Led Mahayuti Wins 16 of 17 Seats, Opposition Fails to Open Account

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Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam
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Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam

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Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam
Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam
Who Is Babita Dhakad Aka Khadija? Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman Over Jaish-e-Mohammed Links, Was Converted To Islam
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