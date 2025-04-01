Who is Bajinder Singh? Know For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’, Sentenced Life Imprisonment For 2018 Rape Case

Singh, widely known for his viral “Yeshu Yeshu” videos, was found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape (Section 376), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), and criminal intimidation (Section 506).

A court in Punjab’s Mohali has sentenced self-proclaimed pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in connection with a 2018 rape case. Singh, widely known for his viral “Yeshu Yeshu” videos, was found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape (Section 376), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), and criminal intimidation (Section 506).

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Bajinder Singh, originally from Yamunanagar in Haryana, was born into a Hindu Jat family but converted to Christianity 15 years ago while serving time in jail for a murder case.

He initially worked as a pastor before founding his own ministry, Church of Glory and Wisdom, in 2016.

Singh claimed to perform miracle healings, attracting thousands to his mass gatherings. He often posted videos of these supposed miracles—such as curing diseases like HIV and muteness—on his YouTube channel, which has over 3.7 million subscribers.

He gained widespread popularity for singing “Mere Yeshu Yeshu” during his events, portraying himself as a faith healer.

On Instagram, he refers to himself as Prophet Bajinder Singh.

The 2018 Rape Case

Singh was convicted of raping a woman at his Chandigarh residence and recording the act. The victim had filed a complaint at Zirakpur police station in Mohali in 2018, alleging that he lured her with false promises of taking her abroad.

According to the complaint, after sexually assaulting her at his Mohali residence in Sector 63, Singh allegedly recorded the act and later used the footage to threaten her into silence. The court’s verdict comes as he faces additional legal trouble in another sexual harassment case registered on February 28.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Assault Video Sparks Outrage

Apart from his conviction, Bajinder Singh recently made headlines for assaulting a woman, an incident caught on CCTV. The footage, dated February 14, shows him engaged in a heated argument with a woman before throwing papers at her and slapping her. Following the video’s circulation on social media, Mohali Police registered a case against him for assault and other charges on March 25.

With multiple allegations and legal battles ahead, Bajinder Singh’s downfall marks a significant moment in the scrutiny of self-styled religious figures who exploit faith for personal gain.

Must Read: Best April Fool’s Day Prank One Can Try On Others, Check Here