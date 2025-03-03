Who Is Bajinder Singh? Self-Proclaimed Punjab Pastor Famous For His Viral ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Videos Booked In Sexual Harassment Case

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled pastor from Punjab known for his viral “Yeshu Yeshu” videos and claims of miracle healings, has been booked in a sexual harassment case. The complaint alleges that Singh engaged in inappropriate behavior towards a woman who attended his church.

Bajinder Singh, a self-styled pastor from Punjab known for his viral “Yeshu Yeshu” videos and claims of miracle healings, has been booked.

Bajinder Singh, a self-proclaimed pastor from Punjab known for his viral “Yeshu Yeshu” videos, has been booked in a sexual harassment case in Jalandhar district. The case was registered by the Kapurthala police based on a complaint filed by a woman who accused the pastor of inappropriate behavior.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Allegations of Harassment

According to the complaint, the woman’s parents began attending Bajinder Singh’s church, The Church of Glory and Wisdom, in October 2017. Over time, Singh allegedly obtained the woman’s phone number and started sending her inappropriate messages. The complaint further mentions that the pastor engaged in indecent conversations with her over the phone.

The woman claimed that in 2022, Singh began inviting her to sit alone with him in the church cabin on Sundays, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately. In her complaint, the woman also warned that if any harm befell her or her family members — including her parents, husband, or brother — both Bajinder Singh and another individual named Avatar Singh would be held responsible.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the complaint, the police registered a case against Bajinder Singh under sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Born in September 1982 into a Jat family in Yamunanagar, Haryana, Bajinder Singh rose to prominence through viral social media videos showcasing his purported “miracle healings.” In 2023, a video where Singh claimed to have healed a speech-impaired girl gained widespread attention, with many ridiculing the performance online.

Singh’s journey into Christianity reportedly began during his time in jail nearly a decade ago, where he was imprisoned in connection with a murder case. During his incarceration, Singh met a pastor, began reading the Bible, and eventually converted to Christianity.

In 2012, he founded The Church of Glory and Wisdom, organizing Sunday prayer meetings and drawing crowds with his claims of miracle healings. His ministry quickly gained popularity, expanding to multiple branches across Punjab and other regions. Singh’s prayer meetings, often accompanied by public performances, attracted significant followings.

Bajinder Singh Has Huge Social Media Presence

Bajinder Singh has amassed a large following on social media, with over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 1 million followers across Facebook and Instagram. His social media platforms feature testimonials and videos claiming to cure illnesses such as HIV, paralysis, and speech impairments using his “anointing oil.” The church has also been associated with Bollywood celebrities, adding to Singh’s public profile.

This is not the first time Bajinder Singh has faced legal trouble. In 2021, a video featuring Singh and a young boy went viral, sparking widespread controversy. The video, believed to be from a Christian missionary event, showed the boy crying while Singh asked whether his sister could speak before. When the boy replied no, Singh asked if she could speak now, to which the boy answered yes. The background music in the video was the popular devotional song “Mera Yeshu Yeshu.”

While the video initially became a meme sensation, it later led to legal action. On August 29, 2021, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sent a letter to Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, seeking action against Singh for allegedly using a minor boy in “unusual superstition activity.”

The letter, signed by Dharmendra Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Chairperson of NCPCR, cited possible violations of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The commission also noted that none of the individuals in the video adhered to COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks or maintaining social distance, as mandated by the Government of India.

The case against Bajinder Singh remains under investigation as police continue to gather evidence.

Also Read: Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Efforts Enter Day 10 as Scientists Join Search for Trapped Workers