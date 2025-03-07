Who Is Bajinder Singh? ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ Pastor Booked For Sexual Harassment And Mental Torture

The victim, who had joined Bajinder Singh's Glory and Wisdom Church in 2017, accused her of being harassed for years and bullied into submission.

Self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh, who enjoys a huge fan following and goes viral on social media, has been arrested in a case of sexual harassment after a 22-year-old woman filed a complaint accusing him of improper behavior, threatening, and mental torture. The woman, who had joined Singh’s Glory and Wisdom Church in 2017, accused her of being harassed for years and bullied into submission.

Allegations Against the Pastor

The complainant, who quit the church in 2023, informed police that in 2022, Singh would summon her to a private cabin on Sundays, where he would allegedly hug and inappropriately touch her. She also accused the pastor of stalking her, sending men to trail her home from college, and threatening her family.

“They questioned me whether I would like my father to never come back home or my mother to depart from the church alive. I was down and couldn’t confide in anybody,” she said to the reporters in Mohali.

The woman further accused Singh of having several SIM cards, which he keeps switching to call and exploit women. She also alleged that he has been involved in illegal work such as the narcotics trade and transporting women to GB Road, which is a Delhi red-light district.

Her husband has provided police with video messages and CCTV images of church representatives visiting their house.

Legal Action and Singh’s Response

Police lodged a case against Singh under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted and the National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for his arrest immediately and safety of the victim.

Singh, however, has denied the charges. In a video message to his supporters, he asserted innocence and threatened to sue those accusing him. He also called on his supporters to assist in bringing the complainants to justice, hinting at targeted action against them.

Past Controversies and Police Investigations

This is not the first time Singh has been in legal trouble. In 2018, he was arrested in another rape case at Indira Gandhi International Airport while attempting to depart for London. The case is still pending, and a Mohali court recently issued non-bailable warrants against him.

Singh is also under scrutiny for allegedly taking money from families under the guise of faith healing. In 2023, the Income Tax Department raided his church, reportedly seizing financial records.

Currently, police believe Singh may have fled to Nepal, but investigations are ongoing. Authorities have urged him to surrender.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

A native of Haryana, Singh gained fame after converting to Christianity during his imprisonment for a suspected case of murder. After his release in 2012, he turned into a preacher and went on to form the Glory and Wisdom Church with more than 260 branches across the globe, including Canada, the US, the UK, and Dubai.

Despite the legal troubles, Singh is popular, with 3.74 million YouTube followers and viral clips of faith healing, claimed miracles, and impassioned sermons. His intimate relationships with Bollywood stars have added to his aura.

