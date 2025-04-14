Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Who Is Barbara Jabarika? This Hungarian Woman Is Accused Of Honey Trapping Mehul Choksi

His arrest brings renewed focus to the bizarre twists in the case, including a high-profile claim of abduction involving a Hungarian woman named Barbara Jabarika.

Who Is Barbara Jabarika? This Hungarian Woman Is Accused Of Honey Trapping Mehul Choksi

Choksi fled India in 2018 and resurfaced in Antigua and Barbuda, where he had acquired citizenship through investment.


Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for his involvement in the massive ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, was recently detained by Belgian authorities in collaboration with Indian officials.

Reports suggest that Choksi was attempting to flee to Switzerland under the pretext of seeking medical treatment when he was apprehended.

Major Breakthrough After Seven-Year Manhunt

This arrest marks a crucial step in India’s long-standing efforts to bring Choksi to justice. Since fleeing India in 2018, Choksi has eluded capture, moving across countries including Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica.

His arrest brings renewed focus to the bizarre twists in the case, including a high-profile claim of abduction involving a Hungarian woman named Barbara Jabarika.

Who is Barbara Jabarika?

Barbara Jabarika, who became a central figure in Choksi’s alleged kidnapping story, is described on her LinkedIn profile as a “Property Investment Agent” from Bulgaria.

Her profile outlines over 10 years of experience in direct sales and real estate, highlighting skills in customer service, sales negotiations, and leadership.

The Honeytrap Controversy

According to Choksi, Barbara was part of an alleged “honeytrap and abduction plot”. He claimed that she invited him to dinner in Antigua in 2021, where he was allegedly overpowered and taken to Dominica by boat, leading to his arrest there for illegal entry.

However, Barbara denied all accusations, asserting that she had no romantic involvement with Choksi and was not part of any conspiracy. She further claimed that Choksi introduced himself under a fake identity as “Raj” and that he approached her, not the other way around.

Choksi’s Wife Also Speaks Out

Priti Choksi, Mehul’s wife, also alleged that Barbara was part of a honeytrap scheme. She claimed the two had first met in 2020 and that Barbara lured Mehul into a trap. But Barbara refuted this narrative, stating she is financially independent and had no need for Choksi’s money, gifts, or support.

Challenges in Extraditing Choksi to India

While India is expected to file an extradition request with Belgium, former diplomat K.P. Fabian cautioned that the process could be lengthy and complicated.

Choksi has the legal right to contest extradition in court, and the ultimate decision lies with the Belgian judicial system.

Fabian drew comparisons to other long-pending extradition cases, suggesting that despite the breakthrough arrest, returning Choksi to India could still take several years due to procedural obstacles.

