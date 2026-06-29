Who Is Bijendra Gupta? Bihar-Based Mastermind Accused in Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Case

The investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak has intensified after police identified Bihar-based Bijendra Gupta as the alleged mastermind behind the racket. Gupta, who has a history of involvement in multiple high-profile recruitment scams including the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak is currently evading law enforcement. While the police have launched raids across multiple locations to trace him, officials confirmed that the three suspects already arrested in connection with the case were operating directly under his instructions.

Who Is Bijendra Gupta?

Bijendra Gupta is a resident of Samastipur, Bihar, and the suspected mastermind behind the multi-state exam syndicate. He has allegedly been operational in the illicit paper leak business for nearly 25 years. Over the years, his name has surfaced in numerous prominent government recruitment and competitive exam scams across the country. His extensive network is believed to have targeted major state level examinations, including those conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

How Maharashtra TET Leak Came to Light?

The Maharashtra TET was scheduled to be held on June 28. However, acting on inputs, the police arrested three individuals namely Akash Kumar, Rajiv Shah, and Dhiraj Kumar. The trio had traveled from Delhi to Mumbai to sell the leaked question paper before the examination. During interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to their involvement and named Gupta as the mastermind of the operation.

NEET UG Paper Leak Case 2026

In a development concerning the NEET paper leak case, a special court has extended the judicial custody of 10 key accused individuals until July 11. The accused were produced before the court via video conferencing following the expiration of their previous remand period. These 10 individuals were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its ongoing probe into institutional malpractices. Following the cancellation of May 3 exam due to widespread leak allegations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the re-exam on June 21.