Who is Bingson John? 69-Year-Old Charles Sobhraj Fan Who Scammed Over 300 5-Star Hotels For Decades

It reads like a Hollywood script, but it is a bizarre reality: a 69-year-old man has defrauded over 300 5-star hotels across India over the last three decades without paying a single penny.The accused, identified as Bingson John, used fake identities and masterfully vanished before checkout, living a lavish lifestyle inspired by the notorious 1970s serial killer and conman, Charles Sobhraj. However, his final getaway from a luxury hotel in Raipur did not go as planned. Within 72 hours of his last high-end stay, he was tracked down and arrested in Bhubaneswar.

Who is Bingson John?

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Bingson John has targeted premium hotels across more than 10 states since 1990. Educated in an English-medium school, John spoke flawlessly, allowing him to easily pose as a foreign tour guide, an English teacher, or a yoga trainer to win the trust of luxury hotel staff.According to the police, John spent the last 36 years utilizing top-tier hotel facilities, slipping away before settling the bills, and occasionally stealing valuable hotel property. His criminal streak reportedly began after a personal tragedy in the early 1990s, the sudden death of his fiancée, after which he abandoned his marriage plans and drifted into a life of fraud. His final target was the Hyatt Hotel in Raipur, where he racked up a bill of Rs 63,755 and made off with a rented laptop valued at Rs 1.48 lakh.

How the ‘Hotel Conman’ Was Caught

The Raipur Police swung into action after the hotel security management filed an official complaint. John had stayed at the Hyatt for two days, during which he requested a laptop from the staff, claiming he urgently needed it for official work. As soon as the device was handed over, he slipped out of the premises without completing checkout formalities. A joint team comprising the Anti-Crime and Cyber Unit alongside the Telibandha police launched a swift investigation. By analyzing his digital footprints, identity documents, and mobile phone records, technical surveillance successfully traced him to Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He was arrested within 72 hours, and the stolen laptop was recovered from his possession.

A Life Split Between Five-Star Hotels and Prison Cells

John is no stranger to the law. First arrested in 1996 and sent to Delhi’s Tihar Jail, he has spent nearly 15 years behind bars in various states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. During interrogation, John casually described prisons as his “home stays” and luxury hotels as his “tourist destinations,” admitting that he preferred a lifestyle split strictly between the two.

The Charles Sobhraj Influence

Charles Sobhraj, often dubbed the “Bikini Killer” was a serial killer linked to over 20 murders across Asia in the 1970s. John confessed to investigators that he became deeply influenced by Sobhraj’s deceptive methods while serving time in Tihar Jail. Following his release, he began mirroring Sobhraj’s tactics and utilizing aliases to dupe premium hospitality brands. The police have booked Bingson John under the relevant fraud provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He has been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody as law enforcement agencies coordinate across states to map out the full scale of his 36-year scam trail.

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