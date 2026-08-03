Who Is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh? Former BJP MP and WFI Chief Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is once again in the spotlight after a Delhi court acquitted him in the sexual harassment case involving women wrestlers. The former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) has been one of the most influential political figures from Uttar Pradesh.

After wrestlers’ protests about their grievances not being taken seriously, protests broke out again in April 2023, demanding action against Singh and reforms in the working of the wrestling federation. Thereafter, the Supreme Court intervened in the matter, and Delhi Police filed FIRs against Singh in April 2023.

An FIR was filed against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following allegations concerning a minor wrestler. Later on, the minor wrestler retracted her allegations, and a cancellation report was filed in the case.

Following allegations against adult wrestlers, an FIR was filed for sexual harassment, intimidation and misconduct by Singh. Singh continued denying the allegations throughout the case.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh under various sections regarding sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation and outraging modesty of women under the IPC on 15th June 2023.

What Was the Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

The case started when six female wrestlers lodged allegations against Singh on charges of sexual harassment. It led to protests by top wrestlers, including the Olympic medallists like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. Protesters organised a protest in January 2023 in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, protesting against Singh as well as the way the wrestling federation operates.

Protests were organised again in April 2023 when wrestlers complained that their complaints had not been entertained. With the intervention of the Supreme Court, FIRs were registered against Singh on April 28, 2023, by Delhi Police.

One of the FIRs was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Later, the minor wrestler who was involved in the complaint against Singh withdrew her complaint, and police submitted a cancellation report in the said case.

FIR regarding sexual harassment of adult wrestlers also involved allegations of intimidation and misconduct. Singh, throughout the case, refuted all these allegations.

On June 15, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh for sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of women. In the latest development, a Delhi court acquitted him in the Sexual harassment case.

What Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Said After Being Acquitted?

While talking to the media, Singh said that he is happy with the verdict and recalled his statement when he stated that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself. Today, the court acquitted me with honour.

“It is a matter of happiness for me and my supporters,” he added.

#WATCH | Delhi | After being acquitted by Rouse Avenue Court in the women wrestlers alleged sexual harassment case, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, “… On the first day, when my first statement came, I had said that if any verdict or any charge is proven, I will hang myself.… https://t.co/6O1R8Hj3p5 pic.twitter.com/hR1nsDnfBz — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Who Is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was born on January 8, 1957, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Singh belongs to a Rajput family and studied law at Saket P.G. College, Ayodhya. As a politically powerful person in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he is considered a “Bahubali” leader in the region.

He started his political journey at the beginning of the 1990s and created a solid foundation in Uttar Pradesh. With the passage of time, he emerged as one of the major leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his political journey, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been elected as a representative of three different Lok Sabha seats – Gonda, Balrampur and Kaiserganj.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Political Career and BJP Connection

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh became a Member of Parliament for the first time in 1991 from Gonda on a BJP ticket. In 1999 and 2004, he was re-elected. In 2008, he joined the Samajwadi Party after being expelled by the BJP due to cross-voting during a confidence motion in Parliament.

He joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and won from Kaiserganj. He was again elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 and became the six-time Member of Parliament. Throughout his political career, Singh has held great political power in Uttar Pradesh politics.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s Role in Wrestling Federation of India

Other than being a politician, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had connections with Indian Wrestling. In 2012, he became the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and held the post till 2023.

During this period, Indian wrestling achieved a number of victories in international tournaments. However, there was a lot of criticism towards Singh because the wrestlers accused him of sexual harassment. His misconduct allegations made the top wrestlers protest against him.

Controversies Around Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

There have been many controversies surrounding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s political career. He was arrested for the Babri Masjid Demolition case and has been booked under the anti-terrorism law. TADA in a case related to allegations of helping members of the Dawood Ibrahim gang. He was later acquitted in both cases.

Throughout the years, Brij has been a very prominent yet controversial person within the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Regardless of the criticism that he faces, Brij maintains his political presence in the state.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Family and Political Legacy

Singh married Ketki Devi Singh in the year 1981. He has three sons and one daughter. One of his sons, Prateek Bhushan Singh, has been a BJP MLA in Gonda. The other son of his, Karan Bhushan Singh, is also a public personality who has played a part in administration as well as the politics of wrestling. Being a prominent politician, Singh holds a political position in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

What Lies Ahead for Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

The ruling by the court has put an end to the criminal proceedings against him in this particular case. Nevertheless, the controversy around Singh’s actions in Indian wrestling and the protest by wrestlers remains one of the most interesting pages in the history of Indian sports.