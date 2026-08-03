LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has resigned from the Trinamool Congress citing personal reasons. Read the full details of his latest exit.

Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-03 23:32 IST

In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has resigned from the party. In a resignation letter sent to the party leadership, Bose cited personal reasons for stepping down from the basic membership of the party. Bose had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party during the West Bengal Assembly elections after resigning from the BJP.  

Who is Chandra Kumar Bose?

Chandra Kumar Bose is the latest leader to step down from the TMC. He joined the TMC before the West Bengal Assembly polls. However, citing personal reasons, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose resigned from the party on Monday. Bose had previously joined the BJP in 2016 with the promise of promoting Netaji’s inclusive nationalist ideology. In 2016, he contested the West Bengal Assembly election, and in 2019, the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. The son of former MP Amiya Nath Bose, he was active in corporate management before entering politics.  

You Might Be Interested In

Will Chandra Kumar Bose Join the Rebel Camp?

Bose is expected to join the rebel camp, as several MLAs and MPs who quit the TMC in recent months have either joined the BJP or aligned with the opposition. However, according to reports, Bose will announce his next course of action in a few days. Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has claimed that six rebel MPs and over half of the party’s rebel MLAs are in direct touch with Mamata Banerjee and want to return to the party. However, the leader claimed these individuals are being prevented from doing so by police backed by the BJP.

Also Read: Bankipur By-Election Result 2026: Prashant Kishor Secures Historic Win In BJP Stronghold By Over 19,324 Votes, CM Samrat Choudhary Congratulates Jan Suraaj Party founder

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress
Tags: Chandra Kumar Bose resigns TMCChandra Kumar Bose West Bengal politicshome-hero-pos-4Mamata Banerjee TMC rebel leadersNetaji grandnephew quits Trinamool CongressTMC exodus West Bengal

RELATED News

Did Meta’s Deepfake Detection System Remove PM Modi’s Video? Company Clarifies Before Parliamentary Panel

Prashant Kishor Wins Bankipur Bypoll In Bihar: His Career, Political Journey And Key Milestones

Why FSSAI Banned Select Popular Whisky And Rum Brands In India

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Premium24: A Closer Look at the Captcha-Practice, Exam-Prep and Referral Learning App Gaining Ground in India

LATEST NEWS

Langsning FC Run Riot After Half-Time, Hammer Mumbay FC 5-0

Durand Cup 2026: FC Raengdai Stun TRAU FC 4-3 in Seven-Goal Thriller, Go Top of Group D

Is Rashmika Mandanna Alright? Actress Shares Health Update After Painful Mysaa Injury

B Sai Sudharsan Injury Update: Will India Batter Travel With The Squad To Sri Lanka? Latest Report Raises Concerns

Why Raj Thackeray’s Party Sent Toy Cars To BMC Headquarters

‘From A Moderate Hindu, I Want To Convert To…’: Kangana Ranaut Shares Why Her Beliefs Changed

Premier League 2026/27: Jordan Henderson Completes Free Transfer To Chelsea After Leaving Brentford

“Puducherry Is A Fresh Start”: Shashank Singh Swaps Chhattisgarh for Pondicherry Ahead of 2026-27 Domestic Season

How Much Money Did Triggered Insaan Actually Raise? Breaking Down The Rs 70 Lakh Assam Relief Fundraiser

MS Dhoni Decked Up In Racing Suit, Rides Superbike At Madras International Circuit; Stunning Look Goes Viral | VIDEO

Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress
Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress
Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress
Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

QUICK LINKS