Who Is Chandra Kumar Bose? Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grandnephew Resigns From Trinamool Congress

In a major jolt to the Trinamool Congress, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, has resigned from the party. In a resignation letter sent to the party leadership, Bose cited personal reasons for stepping down from the basic membership of the party. Bose had joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party during the West Bengal Assembly elections after resigning from the BJP.

Who is Chandra Kumar Bose?

Chandra Kumar Bose is the latest leader to step down from the TMC. He joined the TMC before the West Bengal Assembly polls. However, citing personal reasons, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose resigned from the party on Monday. Bose had previously joined the BJP in 2016 with the promise of promoting Netaji’s inclusive nationalist ideology. In 2016, he contested the West Bengal Assembly election, and in 2019, the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket. The son of former MP Amiya Nath Bose, he was active in corporate management before entering politics.

Will Chandra Kumar Bose Join the Rebel Camp?

Bose is expected to join the rebel camp, as several MLAs and MPs who quit the TMC in recent months have either joined the BJP or aligned with the opposition. However, according to reports, Bose will announce his next course of action in a few days. Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has claimed that six rebel MPs and over half of the party’s rebel MLAs are in direct touch with Mamata Banerjee and want to return to the party. However, the leader claimed these individuals are being prevented from doing so by police backed by the BJP.

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