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Home > India News > Who Is Chandrima Bhattacharya? Mamata Banerjee’s Trusted Aide Who Quit TMC

Who Is Chandrima Bhattacharya? Mamata Banerjee’s Trusted Aide Who Quit TMC

Chandrima Bhattacharya resigns from all TMC posts, citing a lack of trust, as Mamata Banerjee faces a deepening rebellion and an escalating political crisis within the party.

Chandrima Bhattacharya has resigned from all TMC posts, citing a lack of trust.
Chandrima Bhattacharya has resigned from all TMC posts, citing a lack of trust.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 18:28 IST

West Bengal politics has taken another turn, giving a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee as Chandrima Bhattacharya, considered one of her closest and most trusted allies, has resigned from all her party positions.
 
This move comes just months after Bhattacharya was appointed as Trinamool Congress (TMC) West Bengal president. The appointment was part of a major organisational overhaul after TMC’s recent defeat in the Assembly elections against the BJP.
 

TMC Crisis: Losing Trust and Faith

Shortly after sending a resignation letter, she was seen sitting alongside the rebel faction in the Leader of Opposition’s chamber. While talking to reporters, she shared her reason that she felt the confidence Mamata Banerjee once had in her had weakened.
 
Bhattacharya said, “The confidence that Mamata ji had in me seemed to have weakened. When trust and confidence were no longer there, it became difficult to continue working as a party worker… I respect Kunal Ghosh, but who is he to question my loyalty, and on what basis? Mamata Banerjee knows whether I am loyal or not.”
 
“Where there is no faith, where there is no trust, it is not possible to work. That is why we resigned,” Bhattacharya added.
 
She also hit back at critics within the party, particularly targeting Kunal Ghosh, questioning his right to doubt her loyalty. In response, Ghosh, an MLA from the Mamata Banerjee camp, delivered a sharp retort. He questioned why Bhattacharya did not resign back when she was enjoying powerful ministerial portfolios given to her by the chief minister. Over the years, Bhattacharya has held key government portfolios, including finance, health, and rural development.
 

Growing Rebellion Within the TMC

Bhattacharya’s exit is not an isolated incident. It highlights a massive, ongoing mutiny within the TMC ranks. Her departure follows a similar path taken by MP Sayoni Ghosh, who also joined the rebels shortly after being reinstated as the youth wing chief.
 
Additionally, veteran leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar recently led a rebellion of party MPs. Dastidar’s revolt was triggered after she was removed as the Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha following the election losses.
 

TMC’s Existential Crisis Continues

The Trinamool Congress is now facing a fight for its survival. A significant majority of the party’s 80 MLAs have broken away to form a separate group led by rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee. Furthermore, 20 TMC parliamentarians have shifted their allegiance to the NDA after merging with a smaller political party.
 
As Bhattacharya even steps down as the TMC’s authorised representative before the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee faces an uphill battle. She is now fighting not just to save her government, but to retain the very name and symbol of her party.

Who is Chandrima Bhattacharya?

Chandrima Bhattacharya is a prominent Trinamool Congress leader, a three-time MLA, and a trusted, long-time ally of Mamata Banerjee. In the previous administration, she served as the Minister of State for key portfolios, including Finance and Health, alongside her role leading the party’s women’s wing. However, in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election, she suffered a setback after losing the Dum Dum Uttar seat to the BJP’s Sourav Sikdar.
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Who Is Chandrima Bhattacharya? Mamata Banerjee’s Trusted Aide Who Quit TMC
Tags: Chandrima Bhattacharya resignationchandrima-bhattacharyahome-hero-pos-4mamata banerjeetmcTMC crisistrinamool-congressWest Bengal politics

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