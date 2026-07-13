Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

A Kerala court has convicted 61-year-old Chenthamara in the 2025 Nenmara double murder case in which a woman and her son were killed. The case has shocked everyone as the accused was already linked to the 2019 murder of another woman. He was out on bail when the double murder took place. The court has examined 81 witnesses and several pieces of evidence and then found him guilty. His sentence will be announced on July 15 as the victim’s family has demanded the maximum punishment.

Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old Chenthamara in Nenmara Double Murder Case

Additional Sessions Judge Kenneth George delivered the verdict of conviction. Meanwhile, the court is scheduled to announce Chenthamara’s sentence on July 15.

Chenthamara was earlier arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of Sudhakaran’s wife, Sajitha. He allegedly blamed her for problems in his marriage.

After he got bail in that case in January 2025, he went on to allegedly kill Sudhakaran and his mother, Lakshmi.

Police then arrested Chenthamara soon after he committed the double murder. He was later sent to Malampuzha sub-jail.

What shocked people was that the court had already sentenced him to double life imprisonment in the Sajitha murder case.

Victims’ Family Demands Death Penalty for Chenthamara

After the verdict, Sajitha daughters, Atulya and Akhila, spoke to the reporters and said that Chenthamara had threatened them even inside the courtroom. They urged the death penalty, and added that he ought to get the harshest punishment for his crimes too.

“He should get the maximum punishment. Even in court, he said, without any remorse, to go ahead and hang him if they want to. We lost our father and grandmother. Everyone is gone. He must be given a punishment that fits his crime,” Akhila said.

Atulya said the family still lives in fear because of Chenthamara. “He is not afraid of anything. He must be given a punishment that fits his crime,” she said.

Sajitha’s relative Saritha said Chenthamara’s actions had left both girls orphaned. She also urged the government to step in and support them.

“We request the government to take responsibility for them. We hope the government will provide them with jobs. They have no one else now,” she said.

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