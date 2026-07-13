LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

A Kerala court has convicted 61-year-old Chenthamara in the 2025 Nenmara double murder case. The victims' family has demanded the death penalty, while the court will announce his sentence on July 15.

Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case. Photo: X
Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 14:45 IST

A Kerala court has convicted 61-year-old Chenthamara in the 2025 Nenmara double murder case in which a woman and her son were killed. The case has shocked everyone as the accused was already linked to the 2019 murder of another woman. He was out on bail when the double murder took place. The court has examined 81 witnesses and several pieces of evidence and then found him guilty. His sentence will be announced on July 15 as the victim’s family has demanded the maximum punishment. 

Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old Chenthamara in Nenmara Double Murder Case

Additional Sessions Judge Kenneth George delivered the verdict of conviction. Meanwhile, the court is scheduled to announce Chenthamara’s sentence on July 15. 

You Might Be Interested In

Chenthamara was earlier arrested in connection with the 2019 murder of Sudhakaran’s wife, Sajitha. He allegedly blamed her for problems in his marriage.

After he got bail in that case in January 2025, he went on to allegedly kill Sudhakaran and his mother, Lakshmi. 

Police then arrested Chenthamara soon after he committed the double murder. He was later sent to Malampuzha sub-jail. 

What shocked people was that the court had already sentenced him to double life imprisonment in the Sajitha murder case. 

Victims’ Family Demands Death Penalty for Chenthamara 

After the verdict, Sajitha daughters, Atulya and Akhila, spoke to the reporters and said that Chenthamara had threatened them even inside the courtroom. They urged the death penalty, and added that he ought to get the harshest punishment for his crimes too.

“He should get the maximum punishment. Even in court, he said, without any remorse, to go ahead and hang him if they want to. We lost our father and grandmother. Everyone is gone. He must be given a punishment that fits his crime,” Akhila said.

Atulya said the family still lives in fear because of Chenthamara. “He is not afraid of anything. He must be given a punishment that fits his crime,” she said.

Sajitha’s relative Saritha said Chenthamara’s actions had left both girls orphaned. She also urged the government to step in and support them.

“We request the government to take responsibility for them. We hope the government will provide them with jobs. They have no one else now,” she said.

Also Read: Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe? 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-5kerala

RELATED News

Who Stole Ram Mandir Donations? Supreme Court Seeks SIT Report; Will CBI Take Over Probe?

Big Win For Vijay-Led Tamil Nadu Govt: Here’s Why Supreme Court Stayed Madras HC’s Cow Slaughter Ban

Nearly 350 Madrasa Staff Seek Salaries, SC Says No: What Happens Next in Bengal’s Education Battle?

Amarnath Yatra Bus Accident: 18 Pilgrims Injured After Two Buses, Car Collide on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?

LATEST NEWS

Yogi Government’s Zero Poverty Campaign Gathers Pace, Government Schemes Reach 4.25 Lakh Families

From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many

Chief Minister Yogi Inaugurates Boys’ and Girls’ Hostels At Ayush University

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Crosses Rs 50 Crore In India, Eyes Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

CM Yogi Adityanath Plants Sapling Along Tal Ring Road

Planning To Buy iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here’s Why You May Have To Pay Nearly Rs 30,000 More

What Is EPFO’s VISHWAS 2026 Scheme? Know Eligibility, Benefits and How the One-Time Settlement Works

Iran ‘Revenge List’ Out: Trump, Netanyahu Among 13 World Leaders Named; Who Else Is on It?

Jana Nayagan UK Release: Vijay’s Film Gets Uncut Release; Check Date And Viewing Details

Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15
Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15
Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15
Who Is Chenthamara? Kerala Court Convicts 61-Year-Old in Nenmara Double Murder Case; Sentencing on July 15

QUICK LINKS