Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Despite being completely blind since the age of eight, Angmo made history on Monday by becoming the first visually-impaired Indian woman to scale Mount Everest. She is also just the fifth visually-impaired person in the world to reach the summit of the planet’s highest peak. As she planted the Indian Tricolour at the top, she fulfilled a dream she had been chasing for years.

Angmo, who was born in Chango, a remote village near the India-Tibet border, never let her disability stop her from chasing her goals. Inspired by Helen Keller’s words—“The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision”—she has lived her life with courage and purpose.

From a Small Village to Big Achievements

Angmo lost her eyesight when she was just a child, but her vision for her life remained clear. She went on to graduate and complete her post-graduation from Miranda House under Delhi University. Today, she works in Delhi as a customer service associate at Union Bank of India.

Her father, Amar Chand, shared his joy after hearing the news. “My daughter has made me proud and we all are very happy about her achievement. However, we do not know the exact details yet and are waiting for her return,” he told PTI on Friday.

Back in Chango village, the community celebrated her success. Her relative Yamchin recalled Angmo’s fearless nature. “She was bold and determined since childhood,” she said, adding that her historic feat has brought happiness and pride to everyone in the village.

Overcoming Barriers, Step by Step

Climbing Everest was not the beginning of Angmo’s journey, and it certainly won’t be the end. She’s already shown the world that her blindness is not a limitation, but a source of strength.

“My story has just begun, my blindness is not my weakness but my strength,” she had earlier told PTI. “Climbing mountain peaks has been my childhood dream but financial constraints were a big challenge. Now I will embark on scaling all the left-out peaks.”

In October 2024, she became the first visually-impaired Indian woman to trek to the Everest base camp, located 5,364 metres above sea level. Before Everest, she had already scaled Mt Kang Yatsae 2 in Ladakh, which stands 6,250 metres tall, and was part of a Divyang (persons with disabilities) team that climbed an unnamed 6,000-metre-high peak in the Union Territory.

Her growing list of achievements even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke about her during his “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast.

Not Just a Mountaineer, But a Multi-Talented Athlete

Angmo’s talents go far beyond mountaineering. A passionate sportsperson, she won a gold medal in state-level swimming, competed in national-level judo, and participated in numerous marathons. She earned two bronze medals in national-level marathons and has taken part in the Delhi Marathon three times, as well as the Pink Marathon and the Delhi Vedanta Marathon. She also played football at both zonal and national levels.

To pursue her mountaineering dreams, she completed a basic mountaineering course from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports in 2016, where she was named the best trainee.

Cycling Across Some of the World’s Toughest Terrain

Angmo isn’t just brave in the mountains—she’s also taken on extreme cycling challenges. In 2018, she rode from Manali to Khardung La, one of the world’s highest motorable roads, situated at 18,000 feet. It took her 10 days to complete the route, facing freezing temperatures along the way.

In 2019, she cycled through the Nilgiris across three Indian states in just six days. Last July, she completed another cycling expedition from Manali to Kalpa, travelling across the Spiti Valley and Kinnaur in seven days.

Making History in Siachen and Earning National Recognition

Angmo was the only woman mountaineer in a special team of people with disabilities who scaled the Siachen Glacier—known as the world’s highest battlefield—as part of Operation Blue Freedom in 2021. The expedition set a new world record.

For her achievements, she has received multiple national honors, including the Sarvshresth Divyangjan National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

She’s also been awarded the NAB Madhu Sharma Young Achiever Award, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities Award from the National Association for the Blind in Delhi, and the Cavinkare Ability Mastery Award.