Who is Chhota Rajan? Gangster Gets 7 Years Imprisonment In Passport Forgery Case

A special CBI court in Chennai has sentenced Chhota Rajan to seven years in prison in a fake passport case. Rajan was found guilty of obtaining and using a forged Indian passport under the false identity of “Vijaya Kadam.” Along with the seven-year rigorous imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on him.

Rajan Currently Lodged in Tihar Jail

Rajan was convicted on multiple charges, including fraud, forgery, cheating by personation, and obtaining a passport by falsifying documents. He is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he is already serving a life sentence in a separate case.

Who is Chhota Rajan & What is the Fake Passport Case?

The CBI registered the fake passport case on March 19, 2002. Investigations revealed that Chhota Rajan had deceived the Regional Passport Office in Chennai to obtain an Indian passport on the basis of fabricated documents. Rajan, whose real name is Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, is a notorious figure in the Mumbai underworld. For a long time, he was considered a close associate of wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. However, the two parted ways following the 1993 Mumbai bombings, sparking a prolonged and bloody gang war between their rival factions. After decades on the run, Chhota Rajan was finally arrested in Bali, Indonesia, in October 2015. He was subsequently extradited to India to face trials for his numerous criminal cases.

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